R. Kelly's Ex-Wife Angela Says He Almost Killed Her in the Backseat of a Hummer

R. Kelly’s ex-wife Andrea Kelly is continuing to open up about the alleged abuse she endured during her 13-year-long marriage.

“He attacked me one time in the back of a Hummer and I thought I was gonna die,” Andrea said on Thursday’s episode of The View.

“What he had done, he’d taken this left arm behind me and his weight was on my body but he didn’t realize his forearm was on my neck. So as he’s pressing down my breathing is getting labored and the only reason why I think I made it out is because I said, ‘Robert, you’re gonna kill me. I can’t breathe. You have to get your arm off of my neck,’ ” she recalled, audibly crying.

Continuing, she remarked, “And I just remember sitting in the back of the Hummer and it got blue and I just thought, ‘Oh my God, I’m gonna die in the back of this Hummer and he’s gonna drive off with my body in the backseat and nobody’s gonna know.”

Andrea went on to detail another instance of alleged abuse where she claims Kelly, 51, “hogtied” her on their bed during an argument, and proceed to fall asleep.

“What he did, he grabbed, it was the strap to his robe out of the bed, and he had his knee in my back and he took both of my arms behind me, tied them and then attached my legs to my arms. And he hogtied me and left me on the side of the bed and he actually fell asleep and that’s the only I got away,” she remarked, adding that by moving her legs back and forth she was eventually able to loosen up the strap and escape.

Andrea also went on to express solidarity with all of the women involved with Kelly’s alleged “sex cult,” explaining that some of their experiences mirror her own life.

“Mary Mitchell actually did an article [in the] Chicago Sun-Times, my parents actually had to go to her because he would change my cell phone number without me knowing, which is parallel to what some of these women are saying now,” she shared.

“So you’re just thinking, ‘Oh nobody’s calling me, what’s going on?’ People have to understand it’s a mind game. It’s psychological,” she continued. “He strategically finds a way to wedge the family and you with him being the middle person because he’s the only point of contact.”

While Kelly’s reps did not comment on Andrea’s latest claims, reps for Kelly have denied all the accusations made against the singer, previously telling PEOPLE in a statement that he “has close friendships with a number of women who are strong, independent, happy, well cared for and free to come and go as they please.”

“We deny the many dark descriptions put forth by instigators and liars who have their own agenda for seeking profit and fame,” a rep continued. “All of the women targeted by the current media onslaught are legal adults of sound mind and body, with their own free will. Law enforcement officials in Atlanta and Chicago previously have made ‘wellness’ visits to check on the women in question and have found everything to be safe and sound.”

Andrea and R. Kelly (né Robert Sylvester Kelly), 51, were married from 1996 to 2009 and have three children together. They met two years before they wed when Andrea auditioned as a backup dancer for the star. She would go on to handle most of the choreography for his tours, videos and live performances.

They weathered marital ups and downs during their time together. In 2005, Andrea filed an emergency protective order against the singer after he allegedly physically abused her — she then dropped the order weeks later. The couple then filed for divorce in 2006 but were still trying to make things work.

In June, Andrea broke down in tears during an interview when she addressed the dark times in her relationship with the singer. Her emotional words came amid mounting abuse accusations against R. Kelly by a number of women.

If you or someone you know think they are being abused, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE) or 1-800-787-3224 (TTY) now for anonymous, confidential help, available 24/7.