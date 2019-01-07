R. Kelly Didn't Watch the Lifetime Documentary and Plans to 'Sue Everybody' Involved: Report

R. Kelly has reportedly claimed that he doesn’t know many of the women interviewed for a shocking documentary about his past, which finished airing on Lifetime over the weekend.

Sources close to the embattled R&B singer, 51, told TMZ that he hasn’t watched any of the six-part series and that he’s allegedly “disgusted” by the allegations made in the film. The sources added to TMZ that he sees it as a “vendetta” led by people who’ve hated him since his career took off in the early ’90s.

What’s more, sources told the outlet that Kelly didn’t know about half the people involved in the series, which included numerous women who claimed to have had sex with him when they were underage.

Kelly reportedly also alleged that people who wanted to defend him weren’t allowed to appear on the documentary and that “he’s going to sue everybody who had anything to do with this,” according to TMZ.

Kelly’s rep declined PEOPLE’s request for comment on TMZ’s report. His lawyer did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Surviving R. Kelly — which aired on Lifetime from Thursday, Jan. 3 to Saturday, Jan. 5 — featured wide-ranging interviews with Kelly’s family members, former friends and colleagues, but most notably, women who claim that for decades the hit-making singer and producer used his power and influence to sexually and physically abuse women and young girls.

Representatives for Kelly, born Robert Sylvester Kelly, previously responded “no comment” to PEOPLE’s request for a response to the allegations made in Surviving R. Kelly and interviews with alleged victims in this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands now.

In 2002, the Chicago native was indicted after a video surfaced allegedly showing a man engaged in sex acts with a woman who some witnesses testified was 14 at the time of the recording.

Both Kelly and the woman denied that the video was of them, and Kelly was never charged with assault. In 2008, Kelly was found not guilty on 21 counts of child pornography.

The musician does not currently face any criminal charges, but he has reportedly settled several civil lawsuits with women. Dream Hampton, who executive produced the documentary, wants Kelly to be held accountable.

“This is a deeply painful story about a predator,” she told PEOPLE for this week’s issue. “We have brave women who came forward. The public deserved to have the full story.”

If you or someone you know think they are being abused, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE) or 1-800-787-3224 (TTY) now for anonymous, confidential help, available 24/7.