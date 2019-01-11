R. Kelly is under fire — and along with the scandal surrounding the sexual abuse allegations against him comes renewed focus on his collaborations with other stars over the years.
On Wednesday, Lady Gaga — who worked with Kelly, 52, on her 2013 single “Do What U Want” — broke her silence on the scrutiny Kelly is facing in the wake of the Lifetime docuseries, Surviving R. Kelly, which features interviews with women who claim that for decades the hit-making singer and producer used his power and influence to sexually and physically abuse women and young girls.
“I stand behind these women 1000%, believe them, know they are suffering and in pain, and feel strongly that their voices should be heard and taken seriously,” said Gaga, 32 on her Instagram Stories.
“What I am hearing about the allegations against R Kelly is absolutely horrifying and indefensible,” she added, going on to describe how being sexually assaulted at age 19 informed her mindset when she worked with Kelly in her mid-20s.
Representatives for Kelly, born Robert Sylvester Kelly, responded “no comment” to PEOPLE’s request for a response to the allegations made in Surviving R. Kelly and interviews with alleged victims in last week’s issue of PEOPLE.
Gaga is among several superstars who have recorded with Kelly — from 1992 to 2017, the musician once crowned the King of R&B collaborated on more than 100 tracks with other performers, including Justin Bieber (“PYD” in 2013), Ja Rule and Ashanti (“Wonderful” in 2004).
He shares the most songs with JAY-Z, with whom he worked on the 2002 studio album The Best of Both Worlds.
As for his most successful collaboration, look no further than Celine Dion‘s “I’m Your Angel,” which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1998 — a feat Kelly has only accomplished with one other song, “Bump N’ Grind,” released in 1994.
Below is a complete list of Kelly’s collaborations over the years.
