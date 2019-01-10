R. Kelly’s Birthday Bash Interrupted by Cops Who Received False Call About Warrant for His Arrest

R. Kelly’s birthday party was interrupted by the police in Chicago early Thursday morning, after authorities received an erroneous call about a warrant out for Kelly’s arrest, PEOPLE can confirm.

A spokesperson for the Chicago Police Department confirmed that after receiving “a call of a person wanted,” officers responded and “made contact” with Kelly, 52, at 1:01 a.m. on Thursday at the 100 block of west 75th street.

Although the authorities were not able to confirm the location where contact was made, according to TMZ, the incident occurred at V75 Chicago, a local nightclub.

Police went on to confirm that after running Kelly’s name through their system, they determined that there was no warrant out for his arrest, and so no charges or arrests were made.

In a video taken by a bystander during the bash, Kelly was seen singing along to his song “Bump n’ Grind,” before telling the packed crowd, many of whom appeared to be cheering him on, to “make some m— noise.”

“Y’all m— don’t know it’s my m— birthday and I don’t give a f— what’s going on tonight,” he added, according to the video.

In a video obtained by TMZ, the singer was also seen drinking and smoking a cigar while surrounded by fellow club goers.

The incident comes just days after Lifetime’s new docuseries Surviving R. Kelly aired. The series featured wide-ranging interviews with Kelly’s family members, former friends and colleagues, but most notably, women who claim that for decades the hit-making singer and producer used his power and influence to sexually and physically abuse women and young girls.

In the aftermath of the docuseries, The New York Times has reported that the singer is now under investigation in the state of Georgia.

According to the outlet, investigators from the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office in Georgia contacted Gerald A. Griggs, the lawyer for Timothy and Jonjelyn Savage, on Monday. Timothy and Jonjelyn claim the singer is holding their daughter, Joycelyn Savage, against her will. The couple was interviewed in the docuseries, along with numerous other women.

“We hope that it will turn into a fruitful investigation and it will result in the return of Joycelyn Savage to her family or, at the very least, that she start opening continuous conversations and interactions with her family like she had before she met Mr. Robert Sylvester Kelly,” Griggs told PEOPLE on Wednesday.

The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office has declined PEOPLE’s request to comment, as did the Atlanta and John’s Creek police departments.

TMZ also previously reported that the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office has opened an investigation into the allegations made in the docuseries, adding that investigators reached out to Asante McGee, who spoke to PEOPLE about her experience escaping from R. Kelly’s residence.

However, a representative for McGee has denied that she has been contacted by authorities.

While no charges have currently been brought in Kelly’s other residence of Chicago, Cook County state attorney Kim Foxx held a press conference on Tuesday to encourage any victims to “please come forward.”

“If we are going to take these allegations seriously — it isn’t one of those situations where it’s just forensics, we need actual witnesses and victims to have the courage to tell their stories,” she said. “We cannot do anything related to these allegations without the cooperation of victims and witnesses.”

In 2008, a Cook County jury found Kelly not guilty on 14 counts of child pornography charges.

Amid the increased outcry against Kelly, numerous stars have moved to denounce the singer, including Meek Mill, Chance the Rapper, John Legend and Lady Gaga.

Gaga, 32, who collaborated with Kelly in 2013 by recording the duet “Do What U Want (With My Body),” broke her silence on Wednesday night in the midst of the abuse allegations around the musician.

“I stand behind these women 1000%, believe them, know they are suffering and in pain, and feel strongly that their voices should be heard and taken seriously,” she wrote in a post on her Instagram Story.

“What I am hearing about the allegations against R Kelly is absolutely horrifying and indefensible,” she added.

Gaga, who was sexually assaulted at age 19, went on to explain that the controversial song came during a challenging time in her life.

“As a victim of sexual assault myself, I made both the song and video at a dark time in my life, my intention was to create something extremely defiant and provocative because I was angry and still hadn’t processed the trauma that had occurred in my own life,” she explained of her collaboration with Kelly. “I can’t go back, but I can go forward and continue to support women, men and people of all sexual identities, and of all races, who are victims of sexual assault.”

Gaga also vowed to have the track removed from iTunes and all streaming services.

If you or someone you know think they are being abused, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE) or 1-800-787-3224 (TTY) now for anonymous, confidential help, available 24/7.