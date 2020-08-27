The singer is currently is being held without bail at the Chicago Metropolitan Correctional Center

R. Kelly Attacked in Prison by Another Inmate, Says Singer's Attorney

R. Kelly was attacked in prison on Wednesday by another inmate.

The 53-year-old singer is currently is being held without bail at the Chicago Metropolitan Correctional Center after being arrested on several sex crime charges, and was attacked in his cell on Wednesday, Kelly's lawyer Steve Greenberg confirmed to ABC 7 News.

Greenberg did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

TMZ reported that the inmate who allegedly attacked Kelly was angry over protests against the singer causing the prison to go into lockdown. The inmate allegedly attacked Kelly in his cell and started punching him, though the fight reportedly did not last long, according to TMZ.

Kelly faces sexual abuse charges in New York and Minnesota in addition to Illinois and has maintained his innocence.

The singer requested to be freed from prison earlier this year, citing concerns about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly denied the request in April, saying that she was "sympathetic" to his concerns about COVID-19, but Kelly was still considered a flight risk and had "not established compelling reasons warranting his release."

Last May, Kelly pled not guilty to 11 felony sexual abuse counts in Chicago, PEOPLE previously reported.

He was arrested again a month later and indicted on federal charges including child pornography, racketeering and obstruction of justice in both Illinois and New York, indictment documents and his lawyer confirmed.

Last August, Kelly was charged with two sex crimes in Minnesota after allegedly paying a teen girl $200 to dance nude back in 2001. Most recently, Kelly pleaded not guilty to a racketeering charge brought forward by federal prosecutors in Brooklyn in December.