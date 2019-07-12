R. Kelly Arrested in Chicago on Federal Child Pornography Charges

Singer R. Kelly has been arrested on federal charges including child pornography and obstruction of justice, multiple outlets report and his lawyer confirmed.

According to the New York Times, Kelly, 52, was arrested in Chicago on Thursday night over a 13-count indictment from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois. He was arrested by New York Police Department detectives and investigators from the Department of Homeland Security, NBC News reported.

“R. Kelly was arrested in Chicago tonight on charges contained in a 13-count indictment returned today in the Northern District of Illinois,” the attorney’s office said in a statement on Thursday, according to ABC News. “The indictment includes charges of child pornography and obstruction of justice.”

The singer has also been hit with a separate indictment from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York, ABC reported. Details of that indictment are expected to be released on Friday, according to the Times.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment. The NYPD declined to comment.

Kelly is expected to be arraigned in court in Chicago on Friday, the Times reported, and will eventually be extradited to New York to face charges there.

In a statement issued via Twitter, Kelly’s lawyer, Steve Greenberg, said that “the conduct alleged appears to largely be the same as the conduct previously alleged against Mr. Kelly in his current State indictment and his former State charges that he was acquitted of. Most, if not all of the conduct alleged, is decades old.”

Continued Greenberg, “Mr. Kelly was aware of the investigations and the charges were not a surprise,” adding that Kelly and his lawyers “look forward to his day in court, to the truth coming out and to his vindication from what has been a unprecendented assault by others for their own personal gain. Most importantly he looks forward to being able to continue to making wonderful music and perform for his legions of fans that believe in him.”

The new federal charges come after the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer pleaded not guilty to various state sex-related charges earlier this year.

Last month, Kelly pleaded not guilty to 11 felony sexual abuse counts after he was charged by Cook County prosecutors in Chicago in May. The charges include five counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, and stem from one accuser who claims Kelly abused her in 2009 and 2010, while she was underage.

In February, he was also hit with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse against four alleged victims, three of which were specially referred to as under the age of 17. He pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

An arrest warrant was issued for Kelly in February after the first charges were announced, and he surrendered to Chicago police hours later.

He was released from jail three days later after paying 10 percent of his $1 million bail amount, the Cook County Sheriff confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.

Kelly, who was also the subject of the documentary Surviving R. Kelly earlier this year, has maintained his innocence throughout his legal troubles. After his not guilty plea last month, his lawyer Greenberg said his client is feeling “positive.”

“If you didn’t do it, then you didn’t do it,” he said, according to CBS News. “I think he’s feeling positive. It’s tough. Everything is against him.”

The singer made headlines amid his legal trouble for an emotionally charged interview with Gayle King in early March in which he broke down in tears as he denied the allegations facing him.

“Forget how you feel about me! Hate me if you want to, love me if you want, but use your common sense!” he told King during the CBS This Morning interview. “How stupid would it be for me with my crazy past and what I’ve been through to be like, ‘Oh right now, I think I need to be a monster and hold girls against their will, chain ’em up in my basement and don’t let ’em eat and don’t let ’em out?’”