R. Kelly Accuser Admits She Tried to ‘Save’ Singer in Red Table Talk Clip: ‘Because I Loved Him’

Jada Pinkett Smith is taking on the explosive R. Kelly abuse claims in the first of a two-part episode of her Facebook series The Red Table Talk, which will be released later today — and PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peak of her talk with one accuser, Lisa Van Allen.

Flanked by Pinkett Smitt, daughter Willow, mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Dr. Candice Norcott, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Chicago School of Medicine, Van Allen opened up about her own heartbreaking experience with the R&B star.

“People say, ‘Once they found out she was 14 why didn’t you turn him in?’ Because I loved him. I wanted to help him get better first because that’s how we work as far as love goes,” she says during the round table discussion. “I’m not going to call the cops on someone I love. I’m going to try to figure out how to help you and what I can do to save you.”

But as she realized that “he didn’t want help,” her feelings began to change.

“Once I realized he couldn’t be saved — he didn’t want to be saved — he would tell me things like: ‘My mama told me if you love a man, you don’t try to change him.’ The older I got it was like, ‘Boy, that’s some bull.'”

These new claims have surfaced as the result of a shocking new docu-series, Surviving R. Kelly, which aired on Lifetime from Thursday, Jan. 3 to Saturday, Jan. 5. The series features wide-ranging interviews with Kelly’s family members, former friends and colleagues, but most notably, women who claim that for decades the hit-making singer and producer used his power and influence to sexually and physically abuse women and young girls.

Representatives for Kelly, born Robert Sylvester Kelly, previously responded “no comment” to PEOPLE’s request for a response to the allegations made in the docu-series and interviews with alleged victims in this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands now.

The New York Times reports that investigators from the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office in Georgia contacted Gerald A. Griggs, the lawyer for Timothy and Jonjelyn Savage, on Monday. Timothy and Jonjelyn claim the singer is holding their daughter, Joycelyn Savage, against her will. The couple was interviewed in the docu-series, along with numerous other women.