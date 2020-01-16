R.E.M. Considers Legal Action to Prevent Donald Trump from Using Songs at Rallies

Rock band R.E.M. has a bone to pick with the president.

On Wednesday, founding member Mike Mills addressed fans on Twitter to let them know he doesn’t approve of Donald Trump‘s usage of some of their hits — like “Losing My Religion” and “Everybody Hurts” — at his re-election campaign stops.

“We are aware that the President* @realDonaldTrump continues to use our music at his rallies,” wrote Mills, 61. “We are exploring all legal avenues to prevent this, but if that’s not possible please know that we do not condone the use of our music by this fraud and con man.”

The music group, which split up in 2011, falls in line with other high-profile artists who have spoken out about Trump, 73, using their musical catalog politically, such as Rihanna, Queen and the Rolling Stones.

Representatives for the Trump 2020 campaign did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. A rep for R.E.M. had no additional comment.

In 2017, Mills shared his thoughts on the president and the impact he has had on U.S. politics.

“It’s not just who he is and what he represents,” the musician said at the time, according to NME. “It’s what he’s done to the American political process. He has allowed stupidity to be the coin of the realm, he has allowed thinking that has been and should always be marginalized and on the edges to become almost part of the mainstream.”

He added: “So it’s not just his policies, it’s not just his stupidity — it’s what he’s done and what he’s allowed to happen, and I’ll never forgive him for it, and I won’t stop talking about it.”