Quincy Jones Pays Tribute to 'Beloved' Ex Peggy Lipton

On Tuesday evening, Quincy Jones broke his silence following the death of his ex-wife Peggy Lipton, and paid tribute to the woman he shared 14 years and two daughters with.

The Grammy-award winning producer shared a note from him and his daughters — Kidada Jones and Parks and Recreation actress Rashida Jones — on Twitter, along with a photo of himself and Lipton when they were young.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“There is absolutely no combination of words that can express the sadness I feel after losing my beloved Peggy Lipton,” he wrote. “My wife of 14 years. We shared many, many beautiful memories, and most importantly, we share two incredible daughters… Pie (Kidada) and Doonkie (Rashida).”

RELATED: Peggy Lipton, The Mod Squad Star and Mother of Actress Rashida Jones, Dies at 72

The Mod Squad actress and Jones were married from 1974-90, separating prior to their divorce.

“Regardless of the paths that our lives took us on,” Jones’ tribute continued. “I can say with the utmost certainty, that love is eternal.”

To his fans, he added, “Thank you all for the love and support you’ve shown me and my family.”

RELATED: Peggy Lipton’s Twin Peaks Costars Kyle MacLachlan & Mädchen Amick Mourn Her Death

Peggy Lipton and Quincy Jones Neilson Barnard/WireImage

Kidada and Rashida also thanked fans for the support during their time of grief, asking that people donate to the Seasons Hospice Foundation.

“In lieu of flowers or gifts, you can make a donation to Seasons Hospice, the wonderful team who took care of our mom,” the sisters jointly wrote. “Your donation will be in support of all of their services including Camp Kangaroo, a bereavement camp for young children, and their Foundation, which helps grieving families in need by helping pay for groceries, funeral arrangements, bills, etc.”

RELATED VIDEO: Why Doris Day Will Have ‘No Funeral, No Memorial and No Marker’: ‘She Didn’t Like Death’

In a statement to the Los Angeles Times that was later obtained by PEOPLE, Lipton’s daughters confirmed that she had died from cancer on Saturday, at the age of 72.

“She made her journey peacefully with her daughters and nieces by her side,” Kidada and Rashida said. “We feel so lucky for every moment we spent with her.”

“We can’t put all of our feelings into words right now, but we will say: Peggy was and will always be our beacon of light, both in this world and beyond,” the pair added. “She will always be a part of us.”

Peggy Lipton and Quincy Jones Frank Edwards/Fotos International/Getty Images

Born in New York, Lipton began her career as a teenager working as a model before landing her first television role at the age of 19, according to the Times. She went on to appear in the sitcom Bewitched and The Alfred Hitchcock Hour before starring as the undercover, hippie cop, Julia Barnes, on the ABC series The Mod Squad, which aired from 1968 to 1973.

In addition to earning four Emmy nominations for her work on the series, Lipton won a Golden Globe for best actress in a television drama in 1971.