Jones married his high school sweetheart, Jeri Caldwell, in 1957, and the two had one child, daughter Jolie, before splitting up in the mid-1960s.

After her death in late 2021, Jones paid heartfelt tribute to her on his Instagram: "From moving with me to Paris in the '50s, to bootstrapping it with me during my Free & Easy tour (which was anything but free & easy!), to being an incredible mother to our sweet Jolie, she never ceased to put others before herself. She even sacrificed her status & popularity to be with me (after multiple attempts from her family, friends, high school, & college to stop her from marrying a Black man)…But she did it anyway, & for that, I am forever grateful."