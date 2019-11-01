Quincy Brown Releases First Official Single 'Options' with Brother Christian 'King' Combs

Quincy Brown and Christian “King” Combs only drop hits — and their new song “Options” is one of them!

Diddy’s sons with his late ex-girlfriend Kim Porter have teamed up for Brown’s latest work: his first official single as an artist. (Brown’s biological father is Al B. Sure!, but he was adopted and raised by Diddy.)

Previously, the 28-year-old entertainer made a name for himself in the acting industry by starring in the television series, Star. He also landed major roles in the films Brotherly Love and Dope, both released in 2015.

These days, however, he’s turning his attention to developing his career in music, which he calls “the universal language.”

“As the universal language, my long-term goal is to bring the outside world in closer,” the singer tells PEOPLE exclusively. “I want to continue to make personable music that people can relate to on all levels through the many styles I have.”

“I see myself as different characters in my music, but all pertaining to real life,” he adds.

In the “Options” music video, released on Friday, Brown isn’t playing a character — he’s being himself with his younger brother Combs, 21, as they dance through a luxury home in robes.

The music video opens with Brown waking up in bed as King Combs appears to have a bite for breakfast as he walks towards a terrace. In the video, Combs wears a white robe paired with gray sweatpants and yellow house slippers and accessorizes with a gold necklace and large pendant.

As he makes his way back into the home, he is joined by his brother who is seen dancing in the background as he puts on his earrings. The pair continue moving from room to room, singing along and showing off their dance moves along the way, even changing outfits.

Image zoom Quincy Brown and Christian Combs

Though the music video is playful, the message behind the song is meaningful.

“‘Options’ is just a reminder to focus on the things that are in front of you,” Brown says. “Life is full of options but it runs off of decisions.”

Brown says the pair enjoy working together, and may even consider starting a group.

Image zoom Quincy Brown

“It’s fun to work with family when you find that perfect groove,” Brown says. “As brothers we learn from each other so it’s not always about me playing the teacher role.”

“We have a perfect clashing of styles, so I’m hype for what’s to come in the near future. Maybe even start a group!” he adds.