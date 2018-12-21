Quincy Brown Dedicates New Music Video for 'Christmas Time' to Late Mother Kim Porter

Quincy Brown has released the music video for his new holiday single “Christmas Time,” and the multi-talented star dedicated the visuals to his late mother, Kim Porter.

The song is featured on the soundtrack to the Netflix original movie The Holiday Calendar, which stars Brown alongside actress Kat Graham. More recently, the song got an extra airing on the mid-season finale episode of the Fox series STAR, in which Brown has a recurring role as Derek.

In the festive music video, Brown can be seen decking the halls, setting up a Christmas trees and giving out gifts to members of Best Buddies — one of the world’s largest organizations dedicated to ending the social, physical and economic isolation of the 200 million people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“Christmas is my favorite holiday as I have been blessed to have a large and loving family, where the holidays is the time we all gather and create special moments,” Brown, 27, said in a statement. “For my ‘Christmas Time’ music video, it was important to me to bring that love visually and share with my fans that unity still does exist. We visited three homes and families based in Atlanta, Georgia, with a diverse background and conditions. Building the trees and decorating them, and seeing their eyes shine of happiness just made my heart smile. I want to thank Best Buddies for allowing me to work with them to bring the Christmas spirit to these homes, and amazing individuals.”

Quincy Brown and Kim Porter. Martin Schalk/Getty

Days after Porter was found dead in her home on Nov. 15 at age 47, Brown — her son from her relationship with Al B. Sure!, posted a throwback photo on his social media account. The sweet pic shows Porter, Brown and twins D’Lila Star and Jessie James — whom Porter raised with Sean “Diddy” Combs — sharing a warm embrace.

“I am broken…& the only thing that makes sense right now is that you were way too good for this silly world we live in,” Brown wrote in a caption that accompanied the image. “I love you so much MOMMY. Please give Mee-Maw the biggest hug and kiss for me.” To punctuate the devastating message, he added a heartbreak emoji.

In the weeks that followed, Brown thanked family and friends for their support by posting another photo to his Instagram account that shows him standing in between Al B. Sure! and Combs at Porter’s funeral in her hometown of Columbus, Georgia.

“To my family, friends, Qrew, entertainment colleagues and all of my family’s supporters… Thank you for your endless love, condolences, best wishes and positive energy through the toughest heartbreak I will ever encounter. Please know that your wishes of strength have united us as a family closer than ever. Heaven has gained a special angel to look over ALL of us. From the bottom of my heart….Thank Y’all ♥️Quincy,” Brown captioned the pic.