Quiet Riot Drummer Frankie Banali Dies of Pancreatic Cancer at 68 After 'Inspiringly Brave' Battle

Quiet Riot drummer Frankie Banali has died at age 69.

Surrounded by his family in Los Angeles, Banali died Thursday after battling stage four pancreatic cancer since April 2019, his wife Regina said in a statement.

"He put up an inspiringly brave and courageous 16-month battle to the end and continued playing live as long as he could," she wrote, adding that at the time of his diagnosis, doctors only gave him six months to live.

"He lived for playing live and performed for millions of fans around the world throughout his career," she wrote. "His wish for everyone is that you be your own health advocate for early detection so you may live long and rescue many animals."

Banali was the only remaining member from the Quiet Riot's original 1982 lineup. The band reunited in 2010, three years after the death of vocalist Kevin DuBrow in 2007 of a cocaine overdose. Banali also served as the band's manager and played drums in the heavy metal band W.A.S.P.

"The original prognosis was very scary," he wrote in a statement last year following his diagnosis. "The road ahead is not going to be easy but cancer has met its match and I plan to continue fighting."

On Friday, fans of the "Cum on Feel the Noize" rock band and other artists paid their respects to the late drummer on social media.

"RIP my dear friend Frankie Banali," wrote Neil Turbin, vocalist for band Anthrax. "My sincere condolences to his wife Regina, family, band, friends, fans it was a honor to be asked by you to co-write and sing backing vocals on the last QUIET RIOT album Hollywood Cowboys."

"I saw Frankie play long before any one of us 'made it' and I remember thinking to myself how incredible he was and what a groove he had," wrote Michael Sweet of band Stryper. "Then not long afterwards @quietriotband broke and I thought 'he deserves it!' No surprise to me at all. He fought a very tough battle and gave his all."

"There was no one more loyal honorable courageous and committed than Frankie," wrote bassist and vocalist Glenn Hughes on Twitter. "Words cannot express how I feel. Let's all share the love for Frankie."