"I return this film back to the people of Harlem," he tells PEOPLE about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival documentary

Questlove Makes His Directorial Debut with Summer of Soul: 'This Was My Chance to Restore History'

Questlove makes his directorial debut with Summer of Soul, a film about the Harlem Cultural Festival, which took place for six weeks during the summer of 1969.

The Roots drummer and co-frontman (born Ahmir Khalib Thompson) told PEOPLE about the challenges of directing the documentary. "The amount of anxiety of the last three years taking responsibility for this film and thinking of ideas and even trying to navigate this film in terms of the pandemic - because a big part of the editing process and interview process had to happen while we were in the middle of the pandemic - I'm just so, so relieved that it's finally out there."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

He added, "I return this film back to the people of Harlem so if nothing ever happens with this film now, I'm fine with it. The fact that I was able to take and find and restore their story and bring it back to Harlem - this means everything to me."

questlove summer of soul Questlove | Credit: Todd Williamson/January Images

While talking to PEOPLE about the little-known Black history, culture, music and fashion festival, Questlove, 50, shared the historical significance of the events.

"I didn't believe it ever happened because no one ever heard of the Harlem Cultural Festival," he said. "When they finally showed me the footage, I got frightened. Wait, how could the footage be on the ground like this? And I took it like more than just a directorial debut. This was my chance to restore history and that's more important to me. I'm a musician and I'm a historian. I'm a former college teacher and I'm all about teaching the lesson," the 50-year-old tells PEOPLE. "I love entertaining and educating, education and entertaining - I'm bringing it back."

questlove summer of soul Questlove | Credit: Greg Noire