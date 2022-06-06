Queen Will Release a Newly Discovered Song Featuring Freddie Mercury's Vocals: 'Found a Little Gem'

"We looked at it many times and thought, 'Oh no, we can't really rescue that,'" Brian May told BBC Radio 2 of the previously unheard track, recorded for 1989's The Miracle

Get ready to hear a brand-new song from Queen — with original lead vocalist, the late Freddie Mercury!

"We did find a little gem from Freddie that we'd kind of forgotten about," Taylor, 72, told host Zoe Ball. "And it's wonderful. Actually, it was a real discovery."

Queen Queen | Credit: Keystone/Getty

According to Taylor, fans will likely hear it soon: "It's from The Miracle sessions, and I think it's going to be out in September."

Originally recorded for the band's 1989 album, which spawned the singles "I Want It All," "Breakthru," "The Invisible Man," "Scandal," and title track "The Miracle," May, 74, said they've been discussing whether or not to release the track for some time now.

"It was kind of hiding in plain sight," he explained of the song, the title of which is currently unknown. "We looked at it many times and thought, 'Oh no, we can't really rescue that.'"

Recently, however, they had a change of heart — thanks to a fresh opinion. "But in fact, we went in there again and our wonderful engineering team went, 'OK, we can do this and this,'" May revealed. "It's like stitching bits together. But it's beautiful. It's touching."

"It's a very passionate piece," Taylor detailed.

Queen has posthumously released recordings featuring Mercury's vocals before, most recently on the 2014 compilation album Queen Forever. The multi-disc set featured three previously unheard songs: "Let Me in Your Heart Again," "Love Kills," and "There Must Be More to Life Than This" featuring the late Michael Jackson.