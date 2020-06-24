The Beatles appeared on the stamps in 2007, followed by Pink Floyd in 2016

Queen to Appear on British Postage Stamps, Third Band to Do So After The Beatles and Pink Floyd

Queen is following in the footsteps of fellow legendary rock bands The Beatles and Pink Floyd and will appear on the U.K. postage stamps over the summer.

The iconic English rock band will be featured on the U.K.'s Royal Mail's new 13-stamp set, which will be released on July 9 and is currently available for preorder. The stamp set features eight of Queen's legendary album covers, a classic photo of the group and four live shots.

The Beatles were previously honored by the Royal Mail in 2007, followed by Pink Floyd in 2016.

"It’s hard to put into words what I feel when looking at these beautiful stamps," Queen guitarist Brian May said in a statement. "Since we four precocious boys started out on our quest 50 years ago, our lives have been devoted to making our impossible dream come true. Sometimes it’s strange to wake up and realize the position in which we are now held – we have become a national institution! And nothing brings this home more than this incredible tribute from Royal Mail."

"Wow…….stamps featuring our albums! What an honor,” said drummer Roger Taylor. “We must be really part of the furniture now! Thanks Royal Mail for stamping on us! In gratitude.”

Image zoom Queen in September, 1981 Kent Gavin/Mirrorpix/Getty

Meanwhile, Royal Mail’s Philip Parker said, “With their truly original, theatrical sound and effortless ability to mix musical styles, Queen are rock royalty. We pay tribute to one of the most loved bands of all time with these stunning stamps.”

Queen's classic lineup consisted of May, Taylor, bassist John Deacon and frontman Freddie Mercury, who died of AIDS complications in 1991.

Today, the band, known as Queen +, consists of May, Taylor, vocalists Paul Taylor and American Idol runner-up Adam Lambert.

Image zoom Brian May and Adam Lambert in concert Larry Marano/Shutterstock

In September 2018, Lambert admitted to PEOPLE that he was “really nervous” about filling in for Mercury after the band hired him.

“Not only did I have to make sure my voice held up and I know all the words… but it was also the perception of fans; I definitely had some concerns,” he said. “This is not my music that I wrote: This is me, as a guest, with one of the greatest rock bands of all time, singing the songs that one of the greatest rock singers of all time brought to life.”

Lambert added, “Freddie is irreplaceable.”

In April, the band along with Lambert showed their support for frontline workers amid the coronavirus pandemic and released a new version of their 1977 hit, "We Are the Champions."