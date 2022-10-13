Queen has unveiled a previously unheard song recorded with Freddie Mercury!

Months after guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor teased the release of a rediscovered track recorded with the legendary vocalist during sessions for Queen's 1989 The Miracle album, the song — a powerful ballad called "Face It Alone" — was released on Thursday.

"We'd kind of forgotten about this track, but there it was, this little gem," said Taylor, 73, in a press statement. "It's wonderful, a real discovery. It's a very passionate piece."

May, 72, also gave a press statement about the track and noted that former Queen member John Deacon — who left the band in 1997 — worked on the track as well. "I'm happy that our team were able to find this track," he said. "After all these years, it's great to hear all four of us … yes, Deacy is there too … working in the studio on a great song idea which never quite got completed ... until now!"

Queen. Courtesy Hollywood Records

Crafted just a few years before Mercury's 1991 death at 45 from AIDS-related complications, "Face It Alone" will appear on a box set reissue of the album it was originally recorded for, titled Queen The Miracle Collector's Edition, set for a Nov. 18 release.

Featuring eight discs, the box set will include a vinyl LP of a long-lost version of the album with its original track listing, 5 CDs — the album in its known version, a Miracle Sessions set of demo recordings and studio banter, a planned follow-up album titled Alternative Miracle featuring B-sides and alternative mixes, an instrumental version called Miracu-mentals and a disc of 1989 radio interviews with the band — as well as a Blu-Ray/DVD of music videos, interviews and behind-the-scenes footage.

May and Taylor first teased the release of "Face It Alone" in a June interview on BBC Radio 2. "We did find a little gem from Freddie that we'd kind of forgotten about," the drummer told host Zoe Ball. "And it's wonderful. Actually, it was a real discovery."

Queen. Courtesy Hollywood Records

"It was kind of hiding in plain sight," he explained of the song, the title of which was then unknown. "We looked at it many times and thought, 'Oh no, we can't really rescue that.'"

More recently, he noted at the time, they had a change of heart — thanks to a fresh opinion. "But in fact, we went in there again and our wonderful engineering team went, 'OK, we can do this and this,'" May revealed. "It's like stitching bits together. But it's beautiful. It's touching."

Queen has posthumously released recordings featuring Mercury's vocals before, most recently on the 2014 compilation album Queen Forever. The multi-disc set featured three previously unheard songs: "Let Me in Your Heart Again," "Love Kills," and "There Must Be More to Life Than This" featuring the late Michael Jackson.

Prior to Queen Forever, Mercury was partially featured on Queen's final studio album, 1995's Made in Heaven, which was recorded before and after his death.