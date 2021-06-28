Born Dana Elaine Owens on March 18, 1970, Queen Latifah began her career as a rapper who made her impact rapping about the Black American experience, specifically bringing awareness to issues affecting Black women. She created a lane for herself in hip-hop during a time when men dominated the genre and used her music to empower all women.

Her debut album All Hail the Queen came out in 1989 and five years later, she won a Grammy for best rap solo performance for "U.N.I.T.Y." in 1994. The Queen went on to become the first rapper to perform at the Super Bowl, and put out six more albums before taking over Hollywood through television, movies and musicals.

Here, she is seen performing at the UIC Pavilion in Chicago in February 1990.