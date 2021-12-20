Queen's Brian May Tests Positive for Breakthrough COVID: 'Keep the Caution Going'

Brian May said he and his wife have received three vaccine doses, but tested positive after attending a friend's birthday lunch

Queen rocker Brian May is on the mend more than one week after he and his wife caught COVID-19.

The British guitarist, 74, revealed on Saturday that he'd contracted a breakthrough case of COVID after a friend's birthday lunch seven days earlier, despite three doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

May wrote on Instagram that "the shocking day finally came" for him, and that he was finally feeling better on day seven after "a truly horrible few days."

"I'm feeling that my immune system, with the enormous help of three Pfizer jabs, is now winning the battle against the invader," he wrote in a photo caption. "So do NOT be afraid – there IS life after Covid! But DO be careful … you do not want this, and neither do your family."

The musician explained that he and his wife Anita had been "incredibly careful" and "hermit-like" over the last 20 months, but decided to attend a birthday lunch on Dec. 11, as all attendees had been "triple jabbed" and tested.

"It seemed to be set up very safely. But of course… You kind of know you're taking a risk," he said. "So we all went to the party… In retrospect, perhaps we made the wrong decision. We could've seen him another time, but that's history now."

May said that Anita developed a cough by the next night, and by Monday, they'd both started exhibiting symptoms, though they were still testing negative.

After learning that eight people who attended the party had tested positive for COVID, May and his wife finally tested positive themselves on Tuesday night.

"It's like the worst flu you can imagine," he said of his symptoms, adding that he felt "very despondent."

Though the rocker's symptoms have improved, May shared on Sunday night — eight days after infection — that he was still testing positive.

"So I'm assuming the battle inside my body is still in progress," he wrote on Instagram. "It also feels like it – that dry wheezy cough has returned today, and there is a kind of fountain of irritation on one side of my sinuses."

He also noted that the virus has caused him to fall asleep often, and said he was grateful to be dealing with it "at a time when I'm NOT crazy busy as usual."

"Sorry – this stuff isn't entertaining anymore – but I figure at least I can report it as info that might help somebody out there to feel less apprehensive," he wrote. "I'm fundamentally OK. Just feeling a bit crap and frustrated at not being able to be out and about at this time of year. But I think we're all feeling a bit of that – right?"

May also noted that he's not sure which variant of the virus he caught, but that people should still continue to take precautions, as negative tests don't always guarantee you're in the clear.

"For the sake of everyone around you, keep the caution going – masks, social distance, common sense – and only go to a gathering in an enclosed space if you are really sure the risk is worth it," he wrote. "As my dear Mum used to say (in half-jest) — 'Do as I say – not as I do ! 😊 Bri."

RELATED VIDEO: Doctor Says Fully Vaccinated People Are Going to Test Positive with Omicron: 'Our New Normal'

The COVID scare comes amid several health setbacks for May, who suffered a "small heart attack" in May 2020 and had three stents put in.

He later said that he suffered "shocking" complications from his heart attack medication.

"I had a bad time all round," he told Good Morning Britain in October of his health-scarred 2020. "A catalog of disasters, sciatica as well. I'm not quite sure how I got that. The pain from that was so excruciating I couldn't really go through with the operation at first for the stents."