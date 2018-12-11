Mamma Mia, Mamma Mia! Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Is the Most-Streamed Song from the 20th Century

Is this the real life? Queen‘s “Bohemian Rhapsody” just became the most-streamed song from the 20th century — and nope, it’s not just fantasy!

According to a Monday press release from Universal Music Group, the song has been played more than 1.6 billion times across all streaming services globally, including Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube.

It has surpassed Nirvana’s 1991 track “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and Guns N’ Roses’ hit “Sweet Child O’Mine.”

The track is also the most-streamed classic rock song of all time.

Queen Keystone/Getty

The song hit a resurgence thanks to the recent Freddie Mercury biopic named after the instantly recognizable song. Rami Malek, 37, plays the band’s frontman.

Forbes reports that Bohemian Rhapsody is the highest grossing music biopic in history, earning roughly $600 million worldwide. Malek was nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance.

At the time of the song’s release in 1975, “Bohemian Rhapsody” was Queen’s first top 10 hit in the U.S., and in the U.K., it claimed the No. 1 spot for nine weeks straight. Back in 2004, it was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury Francois Durand/Getty; Nick Delaney/Fox

