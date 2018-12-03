Queen and Adam Lambert are gearing up to rock you once again.

On Monday, the band announced it will hit the road with the American Idol alum for a six-week North American tour, capitalizing on the recent success of the Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, which starred Rami Malek as the band’s late frontman. The Rhapsody Tour, as it’s being called, will feature original band members Brian May and Roger Taylor alongside Lambert on lead vocals.

The new tour follows a successful run of 10 sold-out shows at the MGM Park Theater in Las Vegas in September, with the 23-date stint kicks off July 10, 2019 in Vancouver, British Columbia. After dates around the country, Rhapsody will conclude on Aug. 23 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“This is a great opportunity,” May said in a statement on the band’s website. “Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever and got us our best notices ever. So we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious! Watch out, America!”

Lambert, who first shared the stage with Queen for the 2009 American Idol finale, added: “We have been designing a brand new visual spectacle that will reframe these iconic songs and we are excited to unveil it!”

General public tickets go on sale starting Friday at 10 a.m. via Live Nation. Queen and Adam Lambert Fan Club pre-sales will run from 10 a.m. through 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Check out the tour dates and venues below:

July 10, 2019 – Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena

July 12 – Tacoma, WA at Tacoma Dome

July 14 – San Jose, CA at SAP Center

July 16 – Phoenix, AZ at Talking Stick Resort Arena

July 19 – Los Angeles, CA at The Forum

July 23 – Dallas, TX at American Airlines Center

July 24 – Houston, TX at Toyota Center

July 27 – Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena

July 28 – Toronto, ON at Scotiabank Arena

July 30 – Washington, DC at Capital One Arena

July 31 – Pittsburgh, PA at PPG Paints Arena

August 3 – Philadelphia, PA at Wells Fargo Center

August 4 – Boston, MA at Xfinity Center

August 6 – New York, NY at Madison Square Garden

August 9 – Chicago, IL at United Center

August 10 – St. Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center

August 13 – Columbus, OH at Nationwide Arena

August 15 – Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena

August 17 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL at BB&T Center

August 18 – Tampa, FL at Amalie Arena

August 20 – New Orleans, LA at Smoothie King Center

August 22 – Atlanta, GA at State Farm Arena

August 23 – Charlotte, NC at Spectrum Center