The Migos rapper previously said Saweetie is "showing me how to love a woman"

Quavo Shares the First DM He Sent Now-Girlfriend Saweetie in 2018: 'Straight to the Point'

Quavo broke the ice with a snowflake!

On Wednesday, the Migos rapper, 29, participated in the "How it Started, How it's Going" social media trend, in which couples share screenshots of how they met each other and how their relationship is going now.

In his first Instagram message to now-girlfriend Saweetie, Quavo (whose real name is Quavious Marshall) sent a simple "❄️" back on March 15, 2018. The "ICY GRL" rapper, 26, replied the same day, matching him with a "🍜 ", acknowledging his hit song "Stir Fry."

Quavo then messaged, "u so icy Ima glacier boy," to which she hit back, "was hannin then."

"HOW I PULLED UP: HOW WE COMING 😂," he tweeted, also sharing a recent selfie with Saweetie (whose real name is Diamonté Harper).

The "Tap In" rapper retweeted her boyfriend's humorous post, writing, "Straight to the point I been wanting this man 😂😂."

Soon after the couple shared the start of their love story, other Twitter users started sharing screenshots doing the same thing — including MTV and Lil Nas X!

"bro who runs mtv ig acc lmao," wrote the "Old Town Road" star, 21, with a screengrab of the channel's DM with the same emoji used by the "No Brainer" rapper.

"but r u gonna answer me or no," responded the MTV account.

Saweetie shared several Twitter users doing the same — one person jokingly sent a DM to Viola Davis and another shared screenshot of someone sending the snowflake emoji.

"Look what you started @Saweetie," the user wrote with the screenshot of unrequited DMs.

In July, Saweetie and Quavo opened up to GQ, telling the magazine about their more-than-two-year relationship, referencing how they met via Instagram.

"I seen her on my Explore page," recalled Quavo. "I was like, 'Damn! Who is this?' So I did my research and I DM her. I was like, 'How she going to call herself icy and she don't talk to me?' So I slid in her DM, [and] I told her, 'You an icy girl, you need a glacier boy.'"

"He's always been fine to me," added Saweetie. "In a group chat [with friends], I would screenshot his picture and be like, 'Damn, this n— is fine.'"

Following months of virtual flirting and hours-long phone conversations, Quavo took things to the next level with Saweetie by inviting her to a kickback in Los Angeles, which she said "looked like [the video to Tupac's] 'I Get Around.'"

"That wasn't my environment," said Quavo, before admitting that Saweetie ghosted him because of it. Explained Saweetie: "I was trying to play hard to get."

Then, Quavo soon asked Saweetie out on a formal date and convinced her to come to Atlanta. He brought her to dinner at one of his favorite steak houses, where he admitted he nearly choked on a crab cake.

After dinner, he took Saweetie to the headquarters of Quality Control Music to give her a tour of the studio before heading to Magic City, a famous strip club. The night ended when a fight broke out, sending everyone scrambling for the exits. Amid the chaos, Quavo and Saweetie lost each other.

"I didn't know if it was on some gang s—, so it was like, 'Let's get to the car!'" he said. "All this time, I forget I'm having a date! She catches up and cussed me out in front of Magic City." However, Quavo said, "We ain't look back since."

The artist also reflected on how Saweetie has helped him open up personally.

"When she talk to me and when we started talking to each other, the Saweetie s— go out the window and the Quavo s— go out the window," he explained. "I give her Quavious. I give her what my mama calls me."