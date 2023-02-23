Quavo Says Migos is 'Gone' in New Song Tribute to the Late Takeoff: 'It Can't Come Back'

Quavo has shared in a new song that Migos is now "gone."

The musician, 31, dropped a new track and music video on Wednesday night titled "Greatness," in which he salutes his late nephew Takeoff and raps that the beloved rap trio — consisting of himself, Take, and Offset — is "gone."

"Came in, swept the game like a storm with the motherf------ flow, n----, Take' did that," he said of Takeoff's popularization of rap's triplet flow. "So don't ask about the group, he gone, we gone, young n----, it can't come back."

The song comes after Takeoff was fatally shot outside of a bowling alley in Houston, Texas in November — just a month after he and Quavo released their collaborative album Only Built for Infinity Links. Takeoff, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was 28.

Since his death, the rapper has been honored with a celebration of life at Atlanta's State Farm Arena as well as Quavo's recent track "Without You" and a performance of the song at the Grammy Awards earlier this month.

On "Greatness," produced by DJ Durel, Quavo opens up about life after his nephew's death. As he poses alongside plaques and some of Takeoff's chains in the music video, he gets honest about helping provide for family, including Takeoff's mother, moving forward.

"I'mma make sure mama straight / Especially mama Take'," Quavo raps. "I can't kick it with a fake / And I won't sleep with the snakes."

Quavo previously held up Takeoff's chain in an emotional display at the 65th annual Grammys, when he performed "Without You" alongside the Maverick City Music choir. The choir aimed "to raise awareness around gun violence and keeping the faith during troubled times," a press release announcing the performance read.

"I wish I had a time machine / Just so you can take a ride with me," Quavo concluded the tribute with a final verse, "Wrap my arms around you and hold you tight / So you can never say goodbye to me," along with repeating the line of "When I see you in heaven, I'll be with my dog again."

After Quavo's emotional performance this month, his longtime Migos bandmate Offset addressed rumors of an alleged altercation between the pair backstage.

"What tf look like fighting my brother," Offset, 31, wrote on Twitter. "yal n— is crazy."

After the awards, TMZ reported that just Quavo allegedly got into a physical fight with Offset and they had to be pulled apart. Per the outlet, the fight broke out after the Grammys had asked Offset to be a part of the tribute but Quavo refused to let him take part — and blocked him from joining on stage. Offset quickly denied the account on Twitter.

While not with his own music yet, Offset has honored Takeoff on social media throughout the last serveral months himself, first paying tribute to Takeoff on Instagram days after his death.

"Dear Take, doesn't feel real posting you like this…. This still doesn't feel like reality. I've been searching for the right words to say, but there aren't any that will suffice," the performer prefaced the letter in the post's caption. "Until we meet again, Rest In Power. I love you."

"My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can't find the words. I've been going to sleep and hoping that all of this is a dream, but it's reality, and reality feels like a nightmare," he began the letter, noting that Takeoff would give him a "hug" instead of a more casual "dap" every time they saw each other.

"I wish I could hug you one last time. Laugh one last time. Smoke one [sic] last time. Perform one last time," continued Offset. "I know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven now. I hope you can see how much we love you and miss you. You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled."