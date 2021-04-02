"We had an unfortunate situation almost a year ago that we both learned and moved on from," he said in a statement to PEOPLE

Quavo Says He Never 'Physically Abused' Saweetie After Video of Elevator Fight Surfaces

Quavo has broken his silence about a recently circulated video of an altercation between him and ex-girlfriend Saweetie.

The Migos rapper, 29, says he never "physically abused" Saweetie and that they both "learned and moved on from" the 2020 incident.

"We had an unfortunate situation almost a year ago that we both learned and moved on from," he said in a statement to PEOPLE. "I haven't physically abused Saweetie and have real gratitude for what we did share overall."

Earlier this week, a video posted by TMZ showed Saweetie and Quavo in a physical altercation in an elevator at her L.A. apartment last year.

In the minute-and-a-half-long clip, Saweetie strikes out at Quavo's face and throws a suitcase out of an elevator before the Migos member drags his then-girlfriend into the elevator and falls on top of her.

Saweetie, offscreen for most of the footage, remains lying on the floor before she struggles to pick herself up and limps out of the elevator as Quavo watches on.

Saweetie and Quavo Image zoom Quavo and Saweetie | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Also on Thursday, Saweetie, born Diamonté Harper, spoke out to PEOPLE about the video, saying the two "reconciled" after the altercation but that there were "too many other hurdles to overcome" in the couple's relationship.

"This unfortunate incident happened a year ago, while we have reconciled since then and moved past this particular disagreement, there were simply too many other hurdles to overcome in our relationship and we have both since moved on," Saweetie, 27, said in a statement to PEOPLE. "I kindly ask that everyone respect my privacy during this time."

The week prior to the video's release, Saweetie confirmed that she and Quavo had split as she alluded to infidelity.

"I'm single. I've endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character," Saweetie tweeted. "Presents don't band aid scars and the love isn't real when the intimacy is given to other women."

"I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation 🙏🏽.," she added in another tweet.

Later that day, Quavo addressed Saweetie's post writing, "You are not the woman I thought you were."

"I know you want to make this into a show so I'll play my part just this one time," he wrote. "I don't normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives."

"I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best," he added.