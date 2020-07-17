Quavo and Saweetie are opening up about their two-year romance, including how they had their first date at a strip club

Quavo Says Girlfriend Saweetie Is Showing Him 'How to Love a Woman': 'She's Helping Me Grow Up'

Quavo and Saweetie are giving fans a glimpse inside their two-year romance — and proving they're the definition of relationship goals.

In a new GQ interview, the Migos member, 29, and "My Type" rapper, 27, open up about everything from how they first met to how they're individually growing in their relationship.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"When she talk to me and when we started talking to each other, the Saweetie s— go out the window and the Quavo s— go out the window," said Quavo, whose real name is Quavious Marshall. "I give her Quavious. I give her what my mama calls me."

"I don't let people inside my life, and I let her inside," he added. "And she's helping me grow up. She's showing me how to love a woman."

For Saweetie, whose real name is Diamonté Harper, Quavo has taught her how to be a "better communicator."

"Growing up I struggled with communication," she said. "I feel like I'm growing and I'm maturing because of him — not the music, not Saweetie, but Diamonté ... I don't know how I would be as a person if I would have never met him."

Like many modern day love stories, Quavo and Saweetie's relationship first started thanks to Instagram.

"I seen her on my Explore page," Quavo said. "I was like, 'Damn! Who is this?' So I did my research and I DM her. I was like, 'How she going to call herself icy and she don't talk to me?'"

"So I slid in her DM," he continued. "I told her, 'You an icy girl, you need a glacier boy.'"

Saweetie said he sent her a snowflake emoji, so she sent him the stir-fry emoji back — a nod to one of Migos' biggest hits, 2018's "Stir Fry."

"He's always been fine to me," Saweetie said. "In a group chat [with friends], I would screenshot his picture and be like, 'Damn, this n— is fine.'"

After months of flirting over direct message and talking for hours on the phone, Quavo took things to the next level with Saweetie by inviting her to a kickback in Los Angeles, which she said "looked like [the video to Tupac's] 'I Get Around.'"

"That wasn't my environment," said Quavo, before admitting that Saweetie ghosted him because of it.

Explained Saweetie: "I was trying to play hard to get."

Still, Quavo asked Saweetie out on a real date and convinced her to come to his city, Atlanta. He brought her to dinner at one of his favorite steak houses, Stoney River, where he admitted he nearly choked on a crab cake.

After dinner, he took Saweetie to the headquarters of Quality Control Music to give her a tour of the studio before heading to Magic City, a famous strip club. The night ended when a fight broke out, sending everyone scrambling for the exits. Amid the chaos, Quavo and Saweetie lost each other.

"I didn't know if it was on some gang s—, so it was like, 'Let's get to the car!'" Quavo said. "All this time, I forget I'm having a date! She catches up and cussed me out in front of Magic City."

But, Quavo said, "We ain't look back since."

Amid the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, Quavo and Saweetie said they've been passing the time like many others, by cooking and binge-watching TV.

"We've been watching Ozark, but he falls asleep," Saweetie said. "I'll stay up until three or four in the morning, but he's asleep by [midnight] and up early."

Since the couple only lives five minutes away from each other, they've been able to easily record their new music separately and still spend time together. Quavo is currently working on Migos' upcoming new studio album, which will mark their first since 2018's Culture II, while Saweetie is working on a new project titled "Pretty Bitch Music."