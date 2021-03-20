"You are not the woman I thought you were," Quavo wrote on Twitter

Quavo Addresses Split from Saweetie After She Hinted at Infidelity: 'Disappointed You Did All That'

Quavo is addressing his split from Saweetie.

On Friday, Migos star, 29, shared two tweets about the breakup after the "Emotional" hitmaker, 27, seemingly hinted at infidelity during their relationship.

"I know you want to make this into a show so I'll play my part just this one time," he wrote. "I don't normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives."

Quavo continued: "I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best."

Within minutes, Saweetie responded to Quavo's tweets, writing, "Take care."

Earlier this month, social media users began speculating that the rappers had split after they appeared to have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Saweetie confirmed the news in two tweets shared on Friday afternoon. Seemingly addressing infidelity, the singer-rapper wrote, "I'm single. I've endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character."

After the pair had become known for exchanging lavish gifts, she wrote, "Presents don't band aid scars and the love isn't real when the intimacy is given to other women."

Saweetie also said that despite the apparent dishonesty, she's moving forward with a positive mindset, tweeting, "I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation 🙏🏽."

In October, Quavo, né Quavious Marshall, revealed on Twitter that they first expressed their interest in each other in March 2018, after he sent a snowflake emoji "❄️" to the "ICY GIRL" rap star, née Diamonté Harper, via direct message on Instagram.

She responded soon after with a bowl of noodles emoji, "🍜 ," which was a fun reference to the Migos' hit song "Stir Fry."

In a July interview with GQ, the now-exes revealed that they had eyes for each other prior to his initial contact.

"I seen her on my Explore page," Quavo recalled. "I was like, 'Damn! Who is this?' So I did my research and I DM her. I was like, 'How she going to call herself icy and she don't talk to me?' So I slid in her DM, [and] I told her, 'You an icy girl, you need a glacier boy.'"

In January, Saweetie opened up to PEOPLE about their two-year relationship.

The songstress revealed that she had been attracted to Quavo early on as well, saying, "I liked him before he even knew me. He was my only celebrity crush. I always thought he was fine. I liked his voice. I thought he was sexy."