They're Back! Pussycat Dolls Give First Live Performance in 10 Years on U.K.'s The X Factor

The Pussycat Dolls are back in business!

The girl group comprised of Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta and Kimberly Wyatt and Carmit Bachar reunited for their first live performance in over 10 years during The X Factor UK‘s season finale on Saturday.

The five singers and dancers performed for Scherzinger’s fellow judges Simon Cowell and Louis Walsh, as well as the massive studio audience, with a medley of their biggest hit songs, including “Buttons,” “When I Grow Up,” and “Don’t Cha.”

Plus, the ladies delivered a performance of their new single, “React,” which featured a dance routine on chairs before they were soaked in water.

Image zoom Pussycat Dolls Dymond/Thames/Syco/Shutterstock

RELATED: Nicole Scherzinger Teases Pussycat Dolls Reunion Ahead of X Factor Performance

The exciting reunion was announced on Monday by Walsh, who said on the ITV talk show Lorraine that Scherzinger, 41, and the dolls would be the musical guest for the X Factor: Celebrity season finale, CNN reported.

Scherzinger teased fans on Wednesday with an Instagram post captioned simply, “#PCDReunion 💖.”

Fellow members Roberts, Sutta, and Wyatt all shared the same post as Scherzinger on Wednesday, which included a pink heart with the words “Pussycat Dolls” written inside, atop a sparkly black background.

The Pussycat Dolls’ Instagram account also notably revamped its page on Wednesday, posting several images to make up the same heart image shared by the members, as well as footage from some of the group’s most iconic music videos, including “Buttons,” “When I Grow Up” and “Stickwitu.”

The Pussycat Dolls were initially founded as a burlesque troupe in 1995 by choreographer Robin Antin. By 2003, the group had evolved into a musical girl group after Antin struck a deal with Interscope Geffen A&M Records.

In addition to Scherzinger, Roberts, Sutta and Wyatt, the group also included Bachar and Melody Thornton.

Image zoom The Pussycat Dolls MTV/Getty Images

RELATED: Nicole Scherzinger Teases New Solo Music, Not Opposed to Pussycat Dolls Reunion: ‘I Miss the Girls’

When asked about a potential Pussycat Dolls reunion in January, Scherzinger told PEOPLE, “Your guess is as good as mine.”

“I wouldn’t be opposed to [a reunion], because I love the girls, I miss the girls,” she said. “It’s been out there, but nothing’s set in stone.”

But as recently as September, reports surfaced that the girl group had begun recording together again.

“They’ve already been in the studio together recording,” a source told Entertainment Tonight at the time, adding that Scherzinger was “very excited.”

Meanwhile, Scherzinger has been working on her solo music and is a judge on The Masked Singer.