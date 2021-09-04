Nicole Scherzinger Sued by Pussycat Dolls Founder Robin Antin Over Reunion Tour: 'Extortion'

The choreographer is claiming that Nicole Scherzinger is refusing to participate unless given complete creative control

Robin Antin, the choreographer who founded the Pussycat Dolls, is suing frontwoman Nicole Scherzinger over her participation in the group's pending reunion tour.

In a complaint obtained by PEOPLE, Antin, 60, says that Scherzinger, 43, is refusing to participate in the tour unless given full creative control and a larger share in the group's business venture.

According to the documents, Antin and Scherzinger came to an agreement in 2019 that awarded the singer 49 percent of Pussycat Dolls Worldwide's shares and profits from the tour.

Antin and Pussycat Dolls Worldwide "only agreed to transfer the shares to Scherzinger based upon Scherzinger's promise to perform as part of the reunion tour," the complaint states.

Initially, it seemed like the agreement and the relaunch of the Pussycat Dolls was going smoothly — the group released a new single in late 2019 and performed on The X Factor UK season finale in February 2020. After being delayed because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, new tour dates were announced in July 2020.

The new dates were supposed to have a European kickoff in May of this year, but are now all listed as "To Be Confirmed."

Despite her public "affirmation of her participation, Scherzinger now refuses to participate in the reunion tour" and is demanding that Antin renegotiate their agreement, the complaint says.

According to the complaint, Scherzinger is now allegedly demanding 75 percent of PCD Worldwide in addition to "complete creative control" and "final decision-making authority." She is allegedly threatening not to participate in the tour unless her demands are met, the complaint claims.

"Tour dates were planned but are unable to be confirmed because of Scherzinger's extortion," the complaint alleges.

Because of this stalemate, Live Nation is asking for the $600,000 it invested in the tour to be returned, according to the complaint.

A legal representative for Scherzinger did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Antin founded the Pussycat Dolls as a burlesque troop in 1995. By 2003 it had transformed into a musical girl group after Antin struck a deal with Interscope Geffen A&M Records. The group starred Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta, Kimberly Wyatt, Carmit Bachar and Melody Thornton.