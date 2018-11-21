Brawl at Pusha T Concert Leaves One Man in Critical Condition After Being Stabbed Multiple Times

One man is in critical conditional after he was stabbed multiple times during a physical brawl that broke out Pusha T’s concert in Toronto on Tuesday night.

Constable David Hopkinson, a spokesperson for the Toronto Police Department, tells PEOPLE that the man — whose name was not released — was operated on overnight for a series of “very serious stab wounds,” the culprit(s) of which are still being investigated. The victim was one of six people complaining of injuries after the fight, though the rest were non-serious.

A rep for Pusha had no comment.

Pusha, 41, was performing at the Danforth Music Hall when his set was interrupted by some irate audience members, who showered him with splashes of liquid and attempted to bum-rush the stage.

Video from the incident quickly spread on social media. In the clips, Pusha can be seen fleeing as the venue’s security team fight back the rioters. The free-for-all appeared to carry over to the stage as well, where Pusha’s bodyguards piled onto one man who had been able to break through and climb up from the crowd.

Hopkinson explained to PEOPLE that the Toronto Police Department received a call for an assault in progress while at the event. Though safety officers were already there providing security, with the amount of people involved, they needed more officers. Aside from the main scuffle inside the venue, multiple fights outside ensued, Hopkinson said.

Later, Pusha returned to the stage and appeared to imply the incident in general was staged by his longtime rival Drake, whose hometown is Toronto).

“This n—- paid some n—- to throw beer. What the f— is that?” Pusha said, according to video from the scene online. “Y’all know where the f— I’m from? You don’t even know!”

Pusha then performed “Infrared” — a track that features digs at Drake. A rep for Drake did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment about Pusha’s claims.

The rivalry between Pusha and Drake goes back a long way. The two have traded multiple jabs at one another over the past year in social media insults and diss tracks — the most scathing of which was Pusha’s “The Story of Adidon.” Among his attacks were rhymes mocking Drake’s newfound anger, supposed habit of walking away from relationships, his mother (by name), and one set of lyrics that exposed the fact that Drake had fathered a child with former adult-film star Sophie Brussaux (Drake would later verify the longtime rumors on Scorpion).

In October, Drake, 31, spoke out about their battle on LeBron James‘ HBO show The Shop that he considered “The Story of Adidon” “a hell of a chess move.”

“The song, I thought it was trash. But the chess move was genius,” Drake said. “Back against the wall. I either go all the way filthy or I fall back and I have this sort of chink in my armor for the rest of time to a rap purist. Which is fine, I can live with that. I would much rather live with that than the things that I was about to… the research I did, the things that I was gonna say, and the places that I was gonna go. Not only for him, but the other guy too.”