Pusha T Says It 'Sucks' to See Kid Cudi and Kanye West Feud, Recalls 'Great Energy' in the Studio

"There was so much great energy around the making of that record. And, you know, time passes, and issues come up," Pusha T said of his time creating "Rock n Roll" with Kid Cudi and Kanye West

Pusha T is speaking out about witnessing the fallout of two of his close collaborators.

In a new interview with Vulture about his decades-long career published Tuesday, the 44-year-old rapper born Terrence LeVarr Thornton discussed Kid Cudi and Kanye West's falling out and the process of creating their It's Almost Dry album track "Rock n Roll" with both performers — which Cudi recently said will be the "last song" he'll appear on with West.

"It f—ing sucks," Pusha told the outlet after seeing Cudi, 38, and West, 44, end their creative partnership. "You know Cudi is my f—ing brother to the end. Just navigating these relationships, this brotherhood, the arguing … it gets public. It's one thing for us to argue. We all argue — that's not a problem. It gets out there, whether it's Ye bickering first, or Cudi coming back with what he says. It's super–f—ed up."

Before the Kids See Ghosts collaborators relationship turned sour last year, Pusha recalled a positive experience making "Rock n Roll" in the studio. "The day we made this record, everybody was so f—ing happy. Ye's chopping the Beyoncé sample," he said of the track, which incorporates elements of "1+1" from the 40-year-old icon's 4 album.

"Cudi happens to come in that day. We see each other, and I hadn't seen him in a while. He's like, 'I gotta get on a record. Are you crazy?' Cudi did, like, three or four different references. Beyoncé cleared the sample."

Pusha then spoke further about his collaborators' public spat, noting he's appreciative that "Rock n Roll" was ultimately released. "There was so much great energy around the making of that record. And, you know, time passes, and issues come up. Cudi really doubling down on this being the last time we're going to hear them two together," he detailed. "He's a super-convicted motherf—er. So I appreciate him clearing it up. He did what he did for his bro, and I love him for that."

Prior to the track's official release last week, Cudi posted a tweet clarifying that he and West are no longer friends and explained why he approved the track to come out. "Hey! So I know some of you heard about the song I got w Pusha. I did this song a year ago when I was still cool w Kanye. I am not cool w that man," wrote the "Day 'n' Nite" musician, born Scott Mescudi. "He's not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz that's my guy. This is the last song u will hear me on w Kanye."

Cudi and West's creative relationship goes back more than a decade. West signed him to his GOOD Music record label in 2008, and they subsequently worked together on hits including 2010's "All of the Lights" and 2016's "Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1" before forming the duo Kids See Ghosts and releasing an acclaimed self-titled record in 2018.

After creating the tracks "Moon" and "Remote Control, Pt. 2" for West's 2021 Donda album, however, Cudi's friendship with Pete Davidson — who's dating West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian — proved to be the last straw for the Yeezus rapper. In a since-deleted Instagram post, West said Cudi "will not be on Donda because he's friends with you know who," seemingly referencing the 28-year-old SNL star.

"Too bad I don't wanna be on ur album u f—in dinosaur hahaha 🤣," Cudi wrote back on Instagram before penning a tweet directed toward West. "We talked weeks ago about this. You're whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet," he posted on Twitter. "You ain't no friend. BYE."