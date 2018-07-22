Oh happy day in hip hop!

Rapper Pusha T, who made headlines this year for his epic war of words with Drake, has tied the knot with longtime love Virginia Williams.

The wedding took place on Saturday, July 21 at the historic Cavalier Hotel in Virginia Beach. The happy pair had some very famous friends on hand to help them celebrate. Close friend of the groom Pharrell Williams served as Best Man, while Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West enjoyed the ceremony with other guests.

Just ahead of the ceremony, Kardashian took to Instagram posting video of her glam ensemble. Posing in front of a mirror she shows off her gold Balmain mini dress paired with a sparkling Judith Leiber clutch that’s shaped like a retro cell phone. After showing off her look, the reality star announced “Mr. West is in the building!” turning the camera on her husband who was adjusting his black suit.

The joyous occasion comes in the midst of a busy year for Pusha T (né Terrence Thornton), who’s the current president of Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music record label. Pusha T dropped his West-produced new album Daytona on May 23 and it immediately caused controversy for its cover art.

According to the rapper, West spent $85,000 to purchase the rights for an image of Whitney Houston’s drug-strewn bathroom to use as the albums cover art. The use of the garnered mixed reactions from fans and Houston’s friends and family.

Just after his album’s release the rapper and Drake struck up beef over lyrics in Pusha T’s new song “Infrared”. Drake issued a diss track called “Duppy Freestyle” in response where he mentions Pusha T’s then-fiancée by name. This lead Pusha T to release his own blistering diss track in which he outed Drake for having a secret child.

Things seem to have smoothed over and both Drake and Pusha T have happily moved on.