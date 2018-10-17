Pusha T Denies Learning About Drake's Son from Kanye West: 'Didn't Happen Like That'

Pusha T is speaking out about his reignited feud with Drake.

Days after the 31-year-old “Nice for What” rapper suggested on LeBron James‘ HBO show The Shop that Kanye West told Pusha T that Drake had a son with former adult-film star Sophie Brussaux, Pusha T said on Wednesday’s episode of The Joe Budden Podcast that the highly personal details actually came to him via Noah “40” Shebib.

“The information came from 40,” Pusha T declared. “It didn’t come from Kanye at all. 40 is sleeping with a woman. … He talks to her daily, five, six hours a day … provides opportunity for her and ultimately speaks about how he’s disgruntled about certain things, notoriety and things involving Drake and his career. So on and so forth.”

Pusha T, 41, continued, “With that also came the fact that Drake has a child. With that also came the trip that everybody took to go see the child and bring him gifts and all of this information. She divulged this information. That’s where it came from.”

In his diss track “The Story of Adidon,” Pusha T accused Drake of fathering an illegitimate child before Drake had publicly acknowledged his son with his own song, “March 14” from his Scorpion album. Pusha T’s track also touched on Drake’s alleged habit of walking away from relationships and his parents.

During his appearance on The Shop, Drake insinuated that the information about his son must have gotten to Pusha T through West, who produced “The Story of Adidon” — but he insists that it wasn’t the case.

“I sit back, and I think about it, and I just don’t like how the narrative has changed,” Pusha T said on the podcast. “The narrative has totally changed, number one. And, not for nothing, it’s not true. And I’mma be fair. I’mma be fair in saying, ‘You know what, it may make sense in Drake’s mind that, ‘Oh, Ye told Push about my son and my situation. I was in Wyoming.’ … It’s wrong. Didn’t happen like that. Never happened.”

Pusha T added, “In Drake’s mind, one plus one probably equals two. Totally not true. … Not what it is. Not what happened. Not where the information came from.”

Drake said on the show that he considered “The Story of Adidon” “a hell of a chess move.”

“The song, I thought it was trash. But the chess move was genius,” Drake previously said. “Back against the wall. I either go all the way filthy or I fall back and I have this sort of chink in my armor for the rest of time to a rap purist. Which is fine, I can live with that. I would much rather live with that than the things that I was about to… the research I did, the things that I was gonna say, and the places that I was gonna go. Not only for him, but the other guy too.”

Pusha T also responded to Drake’s anger that Pusha T had exposed Shebib’s battle with multiple sclerosis.

“People love to say, like rap purists and people who just love confrontation, they love to say, ‘Aye, there’s no rules in this s—.’ But there are f—ing rules in this s—,” Drake previously said. “And I’m gonna tell you something: It’s like, I knew something was gonna come up about my kid. They had to add the deadbeat thing to make it more appealing, which is fine. I understand that. Even that, I was like, okay. The mom and dad thing, whatever. You don’t even know my family. But I’mma tell you, wishing death on my friend that has MS?”

Calling Drake’s appearance on the show “biased,” Pusha T said, “Everybody heard the song. I ain’t wish death on nobody. … Not that I care.”

He added, “The only reason this is coming out now, the only reason I’m here now, for real, for real, is because he was so passionate about the whole MS thing.”