Pusha T Accuses Drake of Having an Illegitimate Child in Scathing New Diss Track

Pusha T upped the ante concerning his feud with Drake on Tuesday by dropped a scathing diss track alleging, among other things, that the Canadian star has an illegitimate child that he’s refusing to acknowledge.

It all started on May 25, when Pusha released his latest album, Daytona. Included on the LP is the song “Infrared,” which called out Drake for allegedly using a ghostwriter — an accusation that has long followed the former Degrassi actor.

Unwilling to take the insult lying down, Drake dropped a response track called “Druppy Freestyle,” lobbing insults Pusha’s way and telling the 41-year-old Bronx rapper he’d send him an invoice for the boost in album sales.

A social media spat ensued in the days that followed, in which Drake, 31, actually produced that aforementioned invoice ($100,000 for “promotional assistance and career reviving”).

Pusha T and Drake Roy Rochlin/Getty Images; George Pimentel/WireImage

And now Pusha has come back with his own response: a song called “The Story of Adidon,” which debuted on New York’s Hot 97 on Tuesday and uses No I.D.’s beat for JAY-Z’s “The Story of O.J.” as its backdrop.

Pusha doesn’t hold back in the track. Among his attacks are rhymes mocking Drake’s newfound anger, his supposed habit of walking away from relationships, his producer Noah “40” Shebib’s battle with multiple sclerosis, and even Drake’s own mother Sandi Graham — by name (!!!).

For its album art? An undoctored photo taken by David Leyes of Drake in blackface, an image intended to correspond with Pusha’s claim that Drake grew up insecure about his mixed race heritage.

But none of that compares to the accusations of an illegitimate child, who Pusha said Drake fathered with French former adult-film star Sophie Brussaux. “You are hiding a child, let that boy come home,” Pusha raps, claiming Drake is playing “border patrol.”

Drake Splash News

This isn’t this the first time the rumor has circulated.

Back in May 2017, Brussaux — who was spotted with the rapper that January following his split from Jennifer Lopez — claimed she was three-and-a-half months pregnant with Drake’s child and hired two major New York City attorneys to begin the proceedings to prove paternity and seek child support, TMZ reported. She also told TMZ that she had text messages from the rapper asking her to get an abortion.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

“If it’s in fact Drake’s child, which he does not believe it is, he will do right by the child,” Drake’s rep told PEOPLE at the time. “She’s just another woman in a long line of women claiming he got them pregnant.”

Brussaux apparently gave birth to a son on October 24 (Drake’s birthday), according to her Instagram account — which has since gone private, Vulture reports. Drake has yet to speak out about the child’s birth.

RELATED VIDEO: Whitney Houston’s Cousin Slams Kanye West for Using Photo of Her Drug-Covered Bathroom

Meanwhile, Pusha is not without controversy of his own.

He and producer Kanye West were slammed for using a photo of the late Whitney Houston’s drug-strewn bathroom as the cover for Daytona.

Houston’s estate responded to the imbroglio on Tuesday, saying that they were “extremely disappointed in Kanye’s choice” for a cover image. “Even in Whitney’s death, we see that no one is exempt from the harsh realities of the world,” they said in a statement to ET’s Kevin Frazier.

Houston was found dead in a bathtub at The Beverly Hilton hotel in 2012. The icon’s death was ruled an accidental drowning, with heart disease and cocaine use also to blame. In August 2012, her autopsy stated she also had marijuana, Xanax, Benadryl and other medication in her system.