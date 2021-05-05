“Not only is this heartbreaking and distressing for a lifelong musician, but it could also affect his financial security,” representatives from the Morgan & Morgan law firm said

Puddle of Mudd's Paul Phillips Sues Hospital for Alleged Malpractice, Says They Gave Him a Brain Injury

Former Puddle of Mudd guitarist Paul Phillips is suing a hospital and two doctors for malpractice, saying that they caused him to have a brain injury and a seizure disorder.

Phillips arrived at Baptist Medical Center Beaches in Jacksonville, Florida, on Nov 16, 2019, with "complaints of altered mental status and possible seizure," a complaint filed by his lawyer Jack Cook states.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The filing noted that the musician had a "recent history of heavy alcohol use" and a history of hyponatremia, a condition that occurs when sodium levels in the blood are low.

The lawsuit added that Phillips' "history of chronic alcohol usage would require that his sodium levels be raised gradually and carefully." However, the filing states that guitarists' sodium levels were raised too quickly over the course of two days.

Paul Phillips Credit: Steve Grayson/WireImage

Phillips was discharged on Nov 20, 2019, and returned to the hospital on Nov 23, 2019, via EMS "due to a seizure" and had another seizure once admitted, the lawsuit stated.

According to the filing, several MRIs were performed, resulting in a diagnosis of central pontine myelinolysis brain damage.

Central pontine myelinolysis brain damage is a "neurological disorder that most frequently occurs after too rapid medical correction of sodium deficiency (hyponatremia)," according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

Phillips' legal representation argued the musician's "injuries and damages are significant and permanent" and due to "negligence in the care and treatment" of their client.

Representatives for Baptist Medical Center Beaches did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request to comment.

In a statement provided by the Morgan & Morgan law firm, which is representing Phillips, a spokesperson said, "The suit alleges that physicians at the hospital raised those sodium levels much too quickly, allegedly causing significant brain damage and a permanent seizure disorder."

"The seizure disorder our client sustained from this alleged malpractice could impact his ability to play music at live shows. Not only is this heartbreaking and distressing for a lifelong musician, but it could also affect his financial security," the spokesperson said.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Phillips' attorneys John Morgan and Cook released a joint statement, writing, "The struggle Mr. Phillips has endured over the past two years is difficult to imagine. Not only are his injuries severe and permanent, but the potential loss of his life's passion and livelihood is devastating."