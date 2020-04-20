Puddle of Mudd members are speaking out as a months-old Nirvana cover of theirs gains negative reception online.

On Sunday, the rock group posted a message on social media that shot down trolls who tore into their rendition of “About a Girl,” the 1998 track originally performed by Kurt Cobain. The cover debuted in January on SiriusXM, but recently sparked internet chatter with fans criticizing Puddle of Mudd’s take on the iconic song.

“The puddle of mudd nirvana cover is the defining sound of the 2020 pandemic,” wrote one Twitter user last week, as another tweeted, “We shouldn’t go outside and Puddle of Mudd shouldn’t cover Nirvana.”

Lead singer Wes Scantlin lends his vocals to the cover, playing guitar as he belts the Nirvana tune for the radio show appearance. In an apparent retort to their detractors, Puddle of Mudd issued a message on social media, calling the critics “toxic.”

“Rise above others who try and take you down… I’m at my BEST NOW… and that’s all that matters,” read the statement. “I pray for all of you because we care. Jealousy is toxic, and toxic people are a waste of time. We walk away with nothing but a SMILE 😜🔥🤘🏻”

Image zoom Wes Scantlin of Puddle of Mudd performs in London on March 27, 2016. Brigitte Engl/Redferns

In October, Scantlin, 47, spoke to Kerrang! magazine about Puddle of Mudd’s return to music after nearly a decade with the album Welcome to Galvania, as well as his sobriety.

“I definitely like to turn negatives to positives in my life and have optimistic, awesome beliefs that there’s light at the end of the tunnel and don’t give up. Never give up, ever,” he said at the time. “Even though all that loss has happened, I’ve gained probably at least 500 million more percent of positivity in my life and it really turned my life around, and I’m really actually thankful for it.”

Scantlin added: “It’s definitely a positive to be on the up and up and to be doing well. You really look like a big pile of crap when you’re doing the wrong stuff.”