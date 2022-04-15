Psy Announces New Album Psy 9th After Five-Year Hiatus, Teases the Next 'Gangnam Style'

On Tuesday, the South Korean singer announced his ninth full-length studio album, appropriately titled Psy 9th, will be released on April 29 and said the project could include his next big hit

Psy is back after a five-year hiatus and ready to deliver the next "Gangnam Style."

On Tuesday, the 44-year-old South Korean singer known for his mega-viral 2013 hit announced his ninth full-length studio album, appropriately titled Psy 9th, will be released on April 29 and teased that the project could include his next big song.

In a video from a December 2013 concert posted to Psy's Instagram alongside the album announcement, the musician predicted his next successful song likely wouldn't arrive until 2022 considering the timing of his previous hits, 2002's "Champion" and 2012's "Gangnam Style."

"I know a lot of you have high expectations for my next hit song. To be honest, I produced 'Champion' in 2002, and it took me exactly 10 years to produce a song that is more sensational than 'Champion' with the release of 'Gangnam Style' in 2012," he told the lively crowd. "I guess what I'm trying to say is, perhaps the next time you'll meet a song like 'Gangnam Style' will be in 2022."

Psy 9th will mark the performer's first album since 2017's 4X2=8, which featured singles including "I Luv It," "New Face," and "Love" featuring fellow South Korean singer Taeyang, formerly of the group Big Bang.

"Gangnam Style" and its memorably choreographed music video took the world by storm upon its release in 2012, reaching number two on the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming the first YouTube video to earn 1 billion views by the end of the year. The viral video earned recognition from celebrities and high-profile figures including Britney Spears, Katy Perry, and President Barack Obama, with the South Korean Culture Ministry crediting Psy with "increasing the world's interest in Korea," per the Toronto Sun.

Following eight years signed to record label and entertainment agency YG Entertainment, Psy parted ways with the company shortly after the release of 4X2=8. He launched his own record label, P Nation, in early 2019 and quickly signed his first artist, Jessi, formerly of the groups Uptown and Lucky J.

Last year, Jessi spoke to Rolling Stone Korea about the decision to join Psy's newly launched company. "I was not convinced at first, let's get that straight. It took a while for him to really get me," she told the magazine in the interview, translated from Korean. "At that time of my life, I had another phase where I wanted to kind of give up on my career."

"Fifteen years I've been in this game, and I've had a lot of up and downs, you know. I was not in a good mental state of mind," continued the 33-year-old singer. "And then, I think that was the time where I was so overworked but I wasn't really sure of... what I wanted to do yet. So, I kind of felt like I needed a break and I needed to go to America and see my family and my friends."