Grammy Award-Winning Producer DJ Official, 26, Killed in Shooting in Los Angeles

Grammy award-winning producer DJ Official, né Leslie André Wakefield Jr., was killed in a shooting in Los Angeles on Friday.

The producer, who has worked with artists including Cardi B, Tyga and Chris Brown, died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. He was 26.

According to KTLA, the shooting occurred in a south Los Angeles neighborhood. Two men were sitting in a car when another vehicle drove up next to them. Several shots were fired, hitting both men. One victim was pronounced dead, while the other is in stable condition, the outlet reports.

The Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

“All he did was go to work and come home,” the producer’s grandfather told NBC Los Angeles. “He didn’t belong to [a] gang or nothing like that.”

Following news of his death, DJ Official’s music industry colleagues paid tribute to him on social media.

““How the f— they gon’ take @prodbyofficial?” singer Ty Dolla $ign wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself with the producer. “Who the f— was mad at my bro? A father, a successful producer, a solid homie who meant a lot to all of us… We had so much fun on this tour and every time I ran into u it was love and good vibes. LONG LIVE OFFICIAL.”

Record producer DJ Mustard wrote: “I’m beyond hurt I’m devastated I’m sick to my stomach I love you lil bro forever @prodbyofficial.”

According to Vibe, DJ Official was the father to a newborn son, and had won a Grammy earlier this year for his work on Cardi B‘s album Invasion of Privacy.