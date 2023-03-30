Keith Reid, 'Unparalleled' Lyricist for Procol Harum, Dead at 76

Procol Harum confirmed Wednesday in a statement on Facebook that the lyricist died in a hospital in London last Thursday

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 30, 2023 01:11 AM
LONDON - MAY 1972: Keith Reid, lyricist with Procol Harum photographed at The Theatre Royal in London's Covent Garden on 6th May 1972. (Photo by Brian Cooke/Redferns)
Photo: Brian Cooke/Redferns

Keith Reid, whose words were heard alongside the music of Procol Harum, is dead. He was 76.

The English rock band confirmed the "unparalleled" lyricist's death in a Facebook post Wednesday, remembering him as someone who "wrote the words to virtually all Procol Harum songs" and whose "lyrics were one of a kind and helped to shape the music created by the band."

"His imaginative, surreal and multi-layered words were a joy to Procol fans and their complexity by design was a powerful addition the Procol Harum catalogue. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends," the statement added.

31st March 1969: Studio portrait of the British rock group Procol Harum. Front, left to right: songwriter Keith Reid, drummer B.J. Wilson. Back, left to right: singer Gary Brooker, organist Matthew Fisher, guitarist Robin Trower, and bassist David Knights. (Photo by Jack Robinson/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
jack Robinson/Hulton Archive/Getty

According to a statement provided by the band to Los Angeles-based media company Sunset Blvd. Records, Reid had been receiving cancer treatment "for the past couple of years" and "died suddenly" in a hospital in London last Thursday.

Although not a performing member of the music group, Reid formed the rock band alongside frontman Gary Brooker, who also died of cancer at age 76 on Feb. 19, 2022.

After adding bass player Alan Cartwright, guitarist Mick Grabham, drummer B.J. Wilson, and organ player Chris Copping, the band would go on to release 13 albums before splitting up in 1977.

While they reformed as a new version in 1991 and recorded and toured up until 2019, according to Rolling Stone, the band's most recognized single came in 1967 with the track "A Whiter Shade of Pale."

Co-written by Reid and Brooker, the track was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1998 and was named the most-played song in public places in the U.K. for the past 75 years by the BBC in 2009.

The lyricist, added Stereogum, is also remembered for forming a management company in the '80s. His first solo album, In My Head, was released in 2018.

