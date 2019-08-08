Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas Celebrate the Jonas Brothers' Tour Kickoff

The “J Sisters” are reunited!

Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Danielle Jonas celebrated their respective husbands Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas at the first night of the Jonas Brothers‘ Happiness Begins tour, which kicked off Wednesday at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida.

On Wednesday night, Chopra Jonas, 37, shared photos of the women rocking Jonas Brothers t-shirts and posing in front of a sign that reads “J Sisters.”

“#wivesontour,” Chopra Jonas captioned the snap of her with Turner, 23, and Danielle, 32.

In another photo, the “J Sisters” cuddled with Kevin and Danielle’s daughters Valentina Angelina and Alena Rose. “The #jsisters” for life,” Chopra Jonas wrote underneath the image.

“Crushed it! So proud of u guys!” she captioned a third Instagram post where she and Turner posed with Nick, 26, and Joe, 29.

The actress also shared footage of the concert on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, as she danced along in the front row.

Happiness Begins marks the Jonas Brothers’ first tour in nearly a decade and follows their highly anticipated reunion earlier this year.

The tour also comes less than a year after Nick and Chopra Jonas tied the knot in India in December 2018. Turner and Joe also walked down the aisle in France in June of this year.

Since the nuptials, the women have lovingly referred to each other as the “J Sisters” and spent time together on group dates, supported their husbands at awards shows, and posted numerous photos together on social media.

Speaking to PEOPLE earlier this year, Chopra Jonas said that while she had “a crazy summer coming up,” she still planned on squeezing in time with her in-laws.

“The only time that I’m going to take a break is when I go to the tour with the boys for at least a couple of cities,” she said.

And while she wasn’t sure her schedule would match up with Turner’s or Danielle’s, the three women cherish whatever time together they get.

“We never end up spending as much time together because we are never in the same place together. All three of us have such busy lives,” Chopra said. “Sophie travels so much. I’m traveling so much. Danielle has the girls, and then for her to come out is so hard.”

“But when we do, we don’t need each other’s time,” she added. “We’re always giggling and joking and hanging out and it’s just so great to have my family extend into just amazing good people. I love that.”