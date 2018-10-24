Priyanka Chopra Calls Fiancé Nick Jonas 'Bae' in a Cuddly New Photo

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas just can’t get enough of each other.

The former Quantico actress, 36, posted a picture with her musician fiancé, 26, on Instagram late Tuesday.

In the adorable photo, Chropra, sporting a bright red dress and dangly gold earrings, wrapped her arms around Jonas and nuzzled his cheek. The former Disney channel star wore a black bomber jacket over a black T-shirt as he turned his head toward his wife-to-be and held her hand.

Another visible part of Chopra’s outfit was her engagement ring, a customized Tiffany & Co. cushion cut diamond with tapered baguettes, which Jonas selected when he closed down a Tiffany & Co. store days before popping the question in July.

“Bae,” she captioned the photo simply, adding a heart emoji and tagging Jonas’ account.

The pop star is equally eager to gush about his partner on social media. Earlier this fall, when the couple was vacationing with friends on a ranch in Oklahoma, he posted a picture of himself and Chopra on the back of a pickup truck in the middle of a field.

“When the future looks oh so bright… 😎” Jonas wrote.

Chopra and Jonas got engaged after two months of dating. A source close to the actress told PEOPLE at the time that he popped the question on her 36th birthday while the two were in London, adding, “They are so happy.”

A Jonas insider also revealed that “His friends and family have never seen him like this, and they’re all really excited for him. He’s definitely very serious about her.”