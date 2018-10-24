Bachelor Love Lives
23 featured stories since MORE

Priyanka Chopra Calls Fiancé Nick Jonas 'Bae' in a Cuddly New Photo

Maura Hohman
October 24, 2018 09:06 AM

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas just can’t get enough of each other.

The former Quantico actress, 36, posted a picture with her musician fiancé, 26, on Instagram late Tuesday.

In the adorable photo, Chropra, sporting a bright red dress and dangly gold earrings, wrapped her arms around Jonas and nuzzled his cheek. The former Disney channel star wore a black bomber jacket over a black T-shirt as he turned his head toward his wife-to-be and held her hand.

RELATED: Priyanka Chopra Speaks Out on Meghan Markle’s Pregnancy: ‘I’m Really Excited for Her’

Another visible part of Chopra’s outfit was her engagement ring, a customized Tiffany & Co. cushion cut diamond with tapered baguettes, which Jonas selected when he closed down a Tiffany & Co. store days before popping the question in July.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Rob Kim/Getty

“Bae,” she captioned the photo simply, adding a heart emoji and tagging Jonas’ account.

RELATED VIDEO: Nick Jonas’ Mom Jokes About Her ‘Lack of Dance Skills’ in Video from Son’s Engagement Party

The pop star is equally eager to gush about his partner on social media. Earlier this fall, when the couple was vacationing with friends on a ranch in Oklahoma, he posted a picture of himself and Chopra on the back of a pickup truck in the middle of a field.

“When the future looks oh so bright… 😎” Jonas wrote.

Chopra and Jonas got engaged after two months of dating. A source close to the actress told PEOPLE at the time that he popped the question on her 36th birthday while the two were in London, adding, “They are so happy.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

RELATED: Will Nick or Joe Jonas Get Married First? ‘It Wouldn’t Be Surprising If Nick’ Does, Says Source

A Jonas insider also revealed that “His friends and family have never seen him like this, and they’re all really excited for him. He’s definitely very serious about her.”

Bachelor Love Lives
23 featured stories since
Bachelor: Courtney Robertson Kissing Arie Luyendyk
January Jones Dreams of Being on The Bachelorette and Dating Ben Higgins and Nick Viall
Bachelor Twins Haley & Emily Say Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi 'Tried Very Hard to Make Their Relationship Work'
Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe Reveals She Didn't Want Nick Viall in Her Final 2: 'I Knew I Would Hurt Him'
Emily Maynard Says New Bachelor (and Her Runner-Up) Arie Luyendyk Jr. 'Deserves Nothing but the Best'
Sorry, Chris Harrison: Miss Alabama Doesn't Want to Be The Bachelorette
Bachelor Nick Viall Is Dating Again After 'Unfortunate' Split from Vanessa Grimaldi
Arie Luyendyk Jr. Is Okay Being Called the 'Old' Bachelor: 'I’m Older and Wiser — and Grayer'
Twitter Reacts to Bachelor Contestant's Bumper Car Trauma: 'Yes, Cry to the Race Car Driver'
Bachelor Backlash: Relive the Franchise's Most Controversial Finales
Red Flags! Bachelor Alum Caila Quinn on the Warning Signs Becca & Arie Were Headed for a Breakup
Bachelor Nation Fans Buy Hilarious Anti-Arie Billboards That Say What Viewers Are Thinking
Nick Viall & Dean Unglert Hilariously Spoof Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Dramatic Bachelor Journey
Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. Calls Out Bekah M.'s 'Immaturity' After She Shares His DMs
Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Face Backlash Over Pregnancy April Fools' Day Joke
The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr. Apologizes for Pregnancy April Fools' Day Joke
Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Want to Plan Their Wedding ‘Around The Bachelor Schedule’
The Bachelorette's Becca Kufrin Doesn't Know if She Would Attend Ex Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Wedding
Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Cuddle Up in Sweet Engagement Photos: ‘One Step Closer’
Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Share Their Save the Date Card
Priyanka Chopra Jokes She Needs to 'Catch Up' to BFF Meghan Markle After Pregnancy Announcement
Priyanka Chopra Speaks Out on Meghan Markle's Pregnancy: 'I'm Really Excited for Her'
Priyanka Chopra Calls Fiancé Nick Jonas 'Bae' in a Cuddly New Photo

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.