Priyanka Chopra Missed the VMAs, So She Photoshopped Herself into a Picture to Celebrate JoBros' Win

Priyanka Chopra is there … even when she’s not really there.

The Quantico actress hilariously photoshopped herself into a photo at the MTV Video Music Awards to show some love for husband Nick Jonas after the Jonas Brothers‘ win in the best pop category for their single “Sucker.”

In the photo, the other Jonas Sisters, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, are passionately kissing their respective JoBros, Kevin and Joe, while Nick stands alone in the middle of the two couples. Chopra, 37, added herself into the shot so that she’s cuddling up close to her hubby (and peep Nick’s hand!).

Chopra offered her congratulations to the Jonas Brothers in the caption and promised Nick, 26, that she’s always with him.

“I’m always with you @nickjonas 😜😍,” she wrote alongside the snap. “Congratulations @jonasbrothers! I’m so proud of all of you! #sucker.”

Chopra starred in the music video for “Sucker” along with Danielle, 32, and Turner, 23.

Turner also took a moment on social media to celebrate the “Sucker” video’s win, which is the first song the boy band released together since they disbanded back in 2013.

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

“OMG CONGRATULATIONS @joejonas @nickjonas @kevinjonas 🎉” the Games of Thrones star said on Instagram, along with a few behind-the-scenes photos. She added, “here are a few of my favorite moments from tonight! #THATSTHETEA#Lizzoisqueen,” including some shots of herself with U.S. Women’s World Cup champion Alex Morgan and the “Juice” singer herself.

Nick also shared his excitement at the JoBros win on Instagram, posting a photo of the trio with their trophies and writing, “Best pop video!! Thank you! We have the best fans in the world for voting for sucker! A win like this in our home town means the world. #vmas”

Joe, 30, shared the same photo, writing in the caption, “THANK YOU! Best fans ever. These Moon People are coming home with us 😎 #VMAs.”

Kevin, 31, also got in on the celebration, saying in his caption for the photo, “Our very own Moon People! Thank you guys so much for all your hard work voting for us. Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! #VMAs.”

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Finally, Danielle also shared a celebration post with a photo of her and Kevin dressed in their VMA best.

“congratulations baby!! ❤️ #sucker #vmas,” she said in the caption. Kevin couldn’t help but comment on his wife’s post, writing, “😍😍😍🔥🔥 That dress do.”

The Jonas Brothers performed the night before the big awards show at the famed Stone Pony stage in Asbury Park, New Jersey and then attended the show on Monday night.