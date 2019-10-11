Priyanka Chopra on Husband Nick Jonas’ New Voice Coaching Gig: ‘He's Such a Natural Mentor’

Priyanka Chopra is one proud wife.

Just days after her husband, Nick Jonas, revealed that he’s joining The Voice as a coach, Chopra gushed about his new role. Chopra, however, knew a while ago what was in Jonas’ future.

“I’m so excited for him. I love The Voice. I’ve always been a fan of The Voice,” she said. “I found out obviously way before you guys.”

Image zoom Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Kevin Mazur/Getty

Jonas, 27, will compete against Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend on the NBC show.

“I was so psyched for him because I think he’s such a natural mentor,” said Chopra, 37. “He has this innate ability to like take people and just show — he’s done this since he was like a child, since he was like five or seven — he knows how to teach really well and I feel like he’ll be an amazing mentor on the show.”

RELATED: Nick Jonas Set to Join The Voice as a Coach for Season 18: ‘Blake, I’m Going to Kick Your A—’

Jonas joined his wife in Las Vegas on Thursday at JBL Fest while he had a day off from his Happiness Begins tour. The couple clearly cherishes the time they have together.

“I think we’ve both been public people for more than half our lives. You kind of learn to take your time and max it like,” she said. “You know, use the time to the max and live to the max, because there’s very little bit of that that you get.”