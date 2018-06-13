Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are turning New York into the city of romance.

The new couple got together in the Big Apple on Tuesday night, heading to Park Avenue Summer for a dinner date.

The 35-year-old actress led the way out, donning a light blue dress with a white jacket slung over her shoulders along with a pair of strappy heels. Jonas, 25, followed closely behind in white slacks and a black athletic shirt.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra BACKGRID

After sources confirmed to PEOPLE the stars struck up a romance in recent weeks, they landed together in New York City on Friday and were photographed together at JFK airport.

The couple hinted they were getting serious over the weekend, when Chopra accompanied her new beau to his cousin Rachel Tamburelli’s wedding in New Jersey, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

The singer and the actress were dressed up and walked arm-in-arm at the fête, which was also attended by Nick’s brother Kevin Jonas and wife Danielle. They were also seen laughing and mingling with friends and family at brunch the following day.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Gotham/GC Images

An insider previously told PEOPLE Jonas and Chopra stayed in touch after hitting it off last year but have been heating up over the last several weeks.

“They’re flirtatious and have been hanging out and text all the time,” said the source, who added that the relationship is still “very casual.”

On Wednesday, the duo got flirty on Instagram when Chopra left a cheeky comment on a video Jonas shared of himself with a koala bear. “Who is cuter?” Chopra asked in her comment with a laugh emoji.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas George Pimentel/WireImage

Last year, the entertainers posed together at the Met Gala but Chopra later explained they were merely both dressed by Ralph Lauren.

“Are you dating Nick Jonas? Isn’t he like 11 years old?” Jimmy Kimmel joked with the actress when she stopped by his late-night show.

“We were both wearing Ralph Lauren and we decided to go together. I didn’t ask his age. Eleven? I didn’t know that,” Chopra responded. “Yeah, we were on the same table and we already know each other. So he was like, ‘Hey, you wanna go together?’ And I was like ‘Yeah, okay, let’s go together.’ It ended up working out.”