Priyanka Chopra Proudly Shows Off Throwback Photos of Nick Jonas at Jonas Brothers Concert

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is cheering on her man!

On Friday night, the Jonas Brothers played a concert at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas — and Chopra Jonas was there to support her husband Nick Jonas, as well as his brothers Joe and Kevin.

After arriving at the venue, Chopra Jonas, 37, posted an Instagram Story photo of a hilarious collage that was set up backstage and featured decade-old magazine covers of the Jonas Brothers.

“That’s so good,” Chopra Jonas says in the clip, laughing at the old pictures of her husband.

Later, the actress posted a slew of Instagram Story videos from the brothers’ concert. During one clip of Jonas, 27, singing a solo, the actress added a heart-eyes emoji. After the concert, it appears the couple had a fun night out in Las Vegas.

“Vegas nights with my boo,” Jonas captioned a video montage of photos of the two. In one photo, the couple shares a sweet kiss, while in another they snuggle up to each other while posing for the camera.

One day earlier, Jonas honored his wife in an Instagram post on Karva Chauth, the Hindu holiday observed on Oct. 17 this year.

“I love and admire her so much,” he captioned a pair of photos featuring the two playfully posing together. “And as you can see we have fun together.”

“My wife is Indian. She is Hindu, and she is incredible in every way. She has taught me so much about her culture and religion,” Jonas wrote before wishing everyone a happy Karva Chauth. On the annual day, participants — traditionally women of Northern India — fast from sunrise to sundown in order to promote the health and safety of their husbands.

Chopra Jonas posted the same photos to her own Instagram account, writing, “My everything ❤️.”

The pair is coming up on their first wedding anniversary, after tying the knot in several different ceremonies in December 2018, including a Western wedding in Chopra Jonas’ home country of India.

“I love that our wedding was a religious mash-up,” the actress previously told PEOPLE. “We took beautiful traditions that we both grew up with and personalized them in a way that made sense for us. It’s been incredible to find the commonalities between our beliefs and figuring out how to blend them in a respectful and meaningful way.”