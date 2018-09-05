Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Enjoy Double Date with Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner at U.S. Open

The U.S. Open was a family affair for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas!

On Tuesday, the engaged couple enjoyed a double date with Joe Jonas and his fiancée Sophie Turner at the tennis tournament during which they cheered on Serena Williams, who defeated Karolina Pliskova.

Chopra, 36, shared a sweet selfie with Nick, 25, Joe, 29, and Turner, 22, on Instagram, writing, “It’s a #famjam at #usopen.”

“Priyanka put her head on Nick’s shoulder—they looked so cute,” a source told PEOPLE of the pair, who was joined by her mother Madhu.

The adorable family outing comes days after Chopra and Jonas’ Labor Day weekend vacation. The duo spent the holiday at one of his favorite getaways: Mammoth Mountain, California.

In the photo, which he captioned “A man and the mountains. @priyankachopra,” Nick held a can of beer in his hand while admiring a beautiful view of the mountains in the background.

“Magical,” Chopra captioned her snapshot from their getaway home.

Last month, Nick and Chopra confirmed their engagement by posting a photo from their engagement party in Mumbai, India.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Nick Jonas/Instagram

“Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love,” Nick captioned the photo, which shows Chopra lovingly gazing into his eyes with her hand placed on his chest.

“Taken… With all my heart and soul,” Chopra captioned her photo. At their engagement party, Chopra and Nick’s families met for the first time.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Madhu Chopra, Kevin Jonas Sr. and Denise Miller-Jonas Nick Jonas/Instagram

Love just got a partner. @priyankachopra just found her man- @nickjonas They now are engaged to each other. The smile in her eyes tells a story…Yes, love stories still are alive & blushing red these 2 loverbirds confirm that for me. Happiness was the chief guest of the day!😍 pic.twitter.com/KHrLdENdmc — Mushtaq Shiekh (@shiekhspear) August 18, 2018

Chopra shared several other photos from the gathering including a group picture of herself and Nick as well as his parents Denise and Kevin Sr.

“The only way to do this… with Family and God,” Chopra wrote.

For the celebration, Chopra wore a bright yellow Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture suit. Nick also dressed in traditional Indian apparel for the party.

PEOPLE confirmed Jonas proposed to Chopra on her 36th birthday while the lovebirds were vacationing in London.