It’s only been weeks since they began dating, but Nick Jonas is taking his budding relationship with Priyanka Chopra very seriously.

“It’s a huge deal that Nick brought Priyanka to his cousin’s wedding,” a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE exclusively. “He’s dated a lot over the last couple years but it’s never been anything serious, so this is a big step.”

The couple jetted into JFK airport together last week and then headed to New Jersey for the fête, which was attended by Jonas’s brother Kevin Jonas, his wife Danielle and many of their extended family.

“Nick and Priyanka really like each other, and his family enjoyed getting to know her as well,” says the source. “She fit right in!”

Indeed, the Quantico actress, 35, was seen mingling and laughing with Jonas, 25, and his loved ones throughout the weekend. Then on Tuesday, the duo stepped out for a dinner date in New York City at Park Avenue Summer.

An insider previously told PEOPLE Jonas and Chopra stayed in touch after hitting it off last year but have been heating up over the last several weeks. The singer hasn’t been in a serious relationship since he and Olivia Culpo, 26, split in 2015 after two years together.

The entertainers posed together at the Met Gala in 2017 but Chopra later explained they were merely both dressed by Ralph Lauren.

“Are you dating Nick Jonas? Isn’t he like 11 years old?” Jimmy Kimmel joked with the actress when she stopped by his late-night show.

“We were both wearing Ralph Lauren and we decided to go together. I didn’t ask his age. Eleven? I didn’t know that,” Chopra responded. “Yeah, we were on the same table and we already know each other. So he was like, ‘Hey, you wanna go together?’ And I was like ‘Yeah, okay, let’s go together.’ It ended up working out.”