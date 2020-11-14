Diwali, which is marked with five days of festivities, symbolizes new beginnings and light over darkness

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Celebrate Diwali: 'Sending Love and Light To All,' Singer Says

Happy Diwali, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas!

On Saturday, the couple marked one of the most important festivals in India together in London. "Happy Diwali everyone! Sending love and light to all," Jonas, 28, shared on Instagram, along with a photo of him and his wife holding diyas, which are small oil lamps made from clay.

"Happy diwali to everyone celebrating. From our family to yours," the actress, 38, wrote on Instagram.

Diwali, which is marked with five days of festivities, symbolizes new beginnings and light over darkness. Loved ones gather and share food while watching fireworks and decorating houses with diyas, candles and lights.

Chopra Jonas and her husband, who will be celebrating two years of marriage in December, were not the only ones to celebrate Diwali on social media.

Mindy Kaling wished her fans a happy Diwali with a video on Instagram. "Hey guys! I lit this candle because it is Diwali. Diwali is celebrated by Hindus all around the world. Diwali also symbolizes the triumph of good over evil and after this year, I just feel like that's exactly what we need and I do think there is a bright light waiting for us. So celebrate with your friends, happy Diwali everybody. Enjoy."

Padma Lakshmi also showed off her cooking skills on Instagram, along with spending the holiday with her loved ones. "Hope today brings us all some much needed light," she wrote.