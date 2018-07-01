Priyanka Chopra Gives Nick Jonas an Affectionate Shout-Out While Watching Him Perform in Brazil

Priyanka Chopra is supporting her man!

While watching Nick Jonas perform onstage at the VillaMix Festival in Brazil on Saturday, the actress, 35, let the world know exactly what she thought of the musician’s performance.

Sharing a video from the concert on her Instagram Story, Chopra sweetly shared her affection for Jonas, 25, writing “Him” alongside the clip — and adding a heart eyes emoji.

The Quantico star’s social media shout-out was reminiscent of a message Jonas had previously penned in her honor. As the pair made their relationship Instagram official earlier this week, the “Chains” singer shared a video of Chopra laughing and smiling on his Instagram Story. Using the same emoji, he simply captioned the clip: “Her.”

Chopra, who was wearing a sparkly top that showed off just a hint of her midriff, was also spotted smiling throughout the show as she documented some of the musical moments on her phone.

The pair recently jetted off to Brazil after spending a week together in India, where they attended Aksha Ambani and Shloka Mehta pre-wedding bash on Thursday evening.

During the pair’s stay, Chopra also called the “Jealous” singer one of her “favorite men,” snapping a picture of him on the beach.

Chopra also used their getaway to introduce Jonas to her mother Madhu.

The trio went to dinner together on June 22. Chopra and Jonas also posed for a photo at the restaurant, each putting their arm around the other.

“They’re very happy,” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE at the time, adding, “It’s getting serious.”

Prior to their overseas trip, Chopra accompanied her boyfriend to his cousin Rachel Tamburelli’s wedding in New Jersey, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

“It’s a huge deal that Nick brought Priyanka to his cousin’s wedding,” a Jonas pal previously said. “He’s dated a lot over the last couple years but it’s never been anything serious, so this is a big step.”

The couple first sparked romance rumors back in 2017, when Chopra and Jonas posed for a picture together at the Met Gala. However, as Chopra later told Jimmy Kimmel, the pair weren’t dating — they had just “decided to go together” because they were both dressed by Ralph Lauren.

An insider previously told PEOPLE that while Jonas and Chopra stayed in touch after hitting it off last year, things have been heating up over the last several weeks.

“I am a very ‘live in the today,’ maximum ‘live in the next two months’ kind of person,” Chopra recently told PEOPLE. “But [in] 10 years, I definitely want to have kids. That is, it’s going to happen in the next 10 years. Well, hopefully earlier than that. I’m very fond of children and I want to be able to do that.”