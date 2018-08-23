Priyanka Chopra's Family 'Loves' Nick Jonas: 'What More Can a Mother Want!' Says Her Mom

Nick Jonas is mom approved!

The singer’s future mother-in-law raved about him in a recent interview following her daughter Priyanka Chopra‘s engagement party in India.

“Nick is calm and mature. He’s a wonderful person and everyone in the family just loves him,” Madhu Chopra told DNA India. “He’s so polite and respectful towards elders. What more can a mother want!”

Jonas, 25, introduced the Chopra family to his parents Kevin Sr. and Denise for the first time before the couple confirmed their relationship status on Saturday.

“I told [Priyanka] that I want to meet Nick’s family,” Madhu recalled when her 36-year-old child said she wanted to get engaged. “They are nice people,” the Chopra matriarch said of the Jonas family.

The Quantico alum first introduced Jonas to her mother in June after the pair traveled to India together. Since then, Priyanka’s mother fully supports the couple.

“I always trust Priyanka’s judgment; she’s not impulsive. She gave it a lot of thought and when she decided on something, I was sure it would be good,” Madhu said.

As for a wedding ceremony in the near future, it’s likely not anytime soon.

“They haven’t decided on a wedding date yet. It’s too soon,” Madhu said. “Both of them have work commitments right now which they need to finish. They will take some time to decide where they want it and when they want it.”

The engagement celebration comes a month after PEOPLE confirmed Jonas proposed to Chopra on her 36th birthday while they were vacationing in London, where he closed down the Tiffany store.

Both Jonas and Chopra shared photos from the festivities on social media.

“Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love,” the singer captioned the shot — which showed the couple embracing as she placed her hand (and massive engagement ring) on his chest.

“Taken.. With all my heart and soul,” the actress wrote in the same shot.

Chopra previously told PEOPLE that the pair’s first trip to India was a success.

“I think it was a great experience for him,” she said. “That’s what he said. I think he really enjoyed it. It was really beautiful. He had a great time.”