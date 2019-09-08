Priyanka Chopra Jonas Felt She Let Down Husband Nick Jonas with Her VMAs No-Show

Image zoom Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas felt bad about missing her husband’s big night.

The actress, 37, opened up about the hilarious photoshopped photo she shared following the Jonas Brothers’ Video Music Award win for best pop video for their hit single, “Sucker.”

“I was sick that day, which is why I couldn’t go to the VMAs. It was supposed to be this fun night where all six of us got together because we never really get to do it that often,” she told Entertainment Tonight while at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival.

“We all have very crazy schedules, and now that the boys are on tour, we meet as the six of us. So, this was supposed to be that fun thing. We had dinner planned after, and then I was really unwell,” she said. “I think Nick felt really bad that he was there and I was unwell.”

In the original photo, Kevin and Joe exchange passionate kisses with their respective spouses, Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner, while Nick stands in between the two couples alone.

Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Chopra Jonas chose to photoshop herself into the image to make it seem like she had been there to give her husband, 26, some love after the win as well.

“I was watching it from my couch at home and when they won, just seeing his face I felt like, ‘Ugh,’ ” she explained to the outlet, adding that she felt like she had let him down. “I should have been there, but I was so sick, and I saw it on his face.”

“That’s the reason why I love technology,” she continued, joking, “It doesn’t matter if I was there or not. The picture makes it look like I was and the internet would believe it.”

In her September cover story with Vogue India, the former Quantico actress also revealed that she and Nick are looking to start a family one day.

Craig Barritt/Getty

“Buying a home and having a baby are on my to-do list,” she said, later adding, “For me, home is wherever I’m happy, as long as I have the people I love around me.”

She also recently told InStyle that having children with her husband is definitely in their future, just waiting for when the time is right.

“I want my existence to have meant something. I want my kids to turn around and be like, ‘Yeah, that was my mom,’ ” she shared in June.